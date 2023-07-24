Local Manufacturer Invests in Move Down Under for Employee

The North East’s largest earthmoving attachments manufacturer – Miller UK – has acquired an Australian based company and one of its Cramlington based employees has relocated down under to drive forward the firm’s strategic growth.

Operating across the globe – with its impressively large headquarters based in Cramlington – Miller has acquired New Generation Design and Fabrication (NGDF) as a tactical move to strengthen its aftermarket and customer support capabilities in Australia.

After successfully launching Miller in Australia over a decade ago, the acquisition reinforces the company’s position as a leader in the country with an increased presence across a wider geographic area. Its customers will also benefit from a significant increase of stock and production of quick couplers and buckets being more readily available in more territories.

And the move has seen Sean Congo, aged 33 relocate from his Ashington home address to Melbourne to head up Millers newly acquired workshop facilities dedicated for heavy plant and attachment repairs and refurbishments.

Sean joined Miller as an apprentice at the age of 17 after being impressed by the family led business. He completed an advanced apprenticeship in welding and fabrication and, since then, he has gained extensive experience of repairing and welding earthmoving equipment and attachments both at Millers dedicated site solutions facility as well as out in the field working in various sectors from construction and demolition through to quarrying and mining overseeing a multitude of applications.

Speaking about his move to Australia, Sean said: “I am extremely grateful to Miller for giving me this opportunity and I am really looking forward to my exciting new challenge that lies ahead.

“I have been greatly impressed by the modern facilities housing the latest state of the art equipment as well as the calibre of workshop staff that I will be leading. As we look to grow the business, I am looking forward to taking on apprentices and giving them the same opportunity that I have had with Miller, which has led to me living on the other side of the world with a great career progression path.”

Miller prides itself on having a firm understanding of the markets specification applications and the company has significantly invested in strengthening its product portfolio specifically for the Australian market. Combining its strong local knowledge with technologies that are globally proven, Miller’s equipment is ideally aligned with modern Australian practices and site conditions.

James Ross, Commercial Director at Miller said: “We are delighted to have acquired NGDF and the acquisition is already proven a success, with an upsurge of enquiries for our repairs and refurbishments side of the business, as well our innovative groundbreaking attachments.

“Our mission – throughout the business at every level – is to provide exceptional customer service. Through acquiring NGDF this will allow us to do exactly that, as we will now have greater local support and aftermarket services with dedicated facilities enabling us to provide a reactive and customer focussed service.

“Sean is a natural fit to run the workshop facilities in Australia and we are pleased to have been able to offer him this opportunity. His extensive knowledge, technical experience and application knowhow coupled with his passion and enthusiasm will be integral in driving the business in Australia forward.”

Miller I NGDF facilities, located in Melbourne compliments Miller’s first facility in Sydney and houses state of the art hydraulic and welding equipment which will enable the company to significantly enhance its aftermarket service. Miller I NGDF has ambitious plans to invest further is these facilities and bolster staff numbers at the premises which currently already comprises a team of experienced technicians specialising in troubleshooting and providing strong aftermarket support.

Miller I NGDF will be supplying its quick couplers – GT series – and buckets to a range of markets from construction, mining and forestry through to waste, paving, industrial and landscaping. At the company’s bases in Melbourne and Sydney it will continue to deliver heavy plant and attachment repairs, whilst also supplying its extensive product range from this facility.

