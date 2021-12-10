This year the event is live AND online, so Christmas lovers and Guide Dogs supporters can either attend the concert in London, or enjoy it from the comfort of their own home – wherever they are in the UK.

Guide Dogs is inviting one and all to get into the festive spirit this December and help make Wishes come true. The charity’s Christmas Wishes Concert takes place at St Mary’s Church in Marylebone, London, at 7pm on December 14. For anyone who can’t make the event in-person, Guide Dogs is also giving supporters the chance to cosy up on their sofas to watch a special recording that will premier online for virtual ticketholders on December 21.

However they take part, guests will be treated to performances from pop legend Heather Small, 2019 Britain’s Got Talent winner Colin Thackery, Brit nominated classical sensation Carly Paoli and CBBC’s Molly Rainford, who was one of Britain’s Got Talent’s youngest ever finalists. Completing the line-up are Christmas Wishes favourites, Hannah and Naomi Moxon, the twin sopranos who are Classical Reflection.

This wonderful night of yuletide cheer will be hosted by broadcaster Nicky Campbell and proudly supported by Royal Canin. There will also be inspiring stories, a celebration of 90 years of Guide Dogs and much more.

Tickets for the live event on 14 December are £20, or £10 for the virtual event which viewers can watch at a time that suits them from 21 December. Every ticket sold will help Guide Dogs reach even more people with life-changing services, making Christmas Wishes come true now and for years to come.

For more information and tickets, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/christmas-wishes.