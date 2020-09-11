Hebburn Town U23s put behind them their two, opening losses in the Reeves Independent First Division, to claim last season’s Durham FA Minor Cup, in comfortable fashion, against Crook & District League outfit, Middlestone Moor Masons Arms.

Played behind-closed-doors, at Leyburn Grove, Houghton-le-Spring, Town took the lead in the 15th minute through Innocent Chirinda, which Daniel Maddison doubled ten minutes later.

Shortly before the interval, Chirinda added his second, and the U23s third, missing out on his hat-trick at the end of the half when hitting the woodwork.

Speaking of their victory, Town’s manager, Gary Henry, said: “I think it helped us having had the first two league matches under our belts.

“We’d had the lads in on Monday and told them that, after two defeats in the league, they needed to up their game, and it showed.

“They were more vocal, backed each other up, and all knew what each other was doing.”

Chirinda’s first of the evening arrived on the rebound after a John Hobbs shot was saved by the opposing ‘keeper, whilst his second would see him outpace the Masons Arms defence before slotting home.

“The lads had a good few chances in the first half, hitting the woodwork,” continued Gary.

“We kept them at a distance and held out own though, getting the goals early on, but they were a good, tough side.”

This cup final was a culmination of one that had started in September last year, final came to a conclusion with a 3-0 victory for Hebburn Town U23s, whilst this coming Saturday (12 September), it all begins again with the 2020/21 Preliminary Round.

For Gary Henry and his U23s, it’s back to league duty, with an away game at FC United of Newcastle, before returning to Minor Cup in October, opposing either Hebburn Involve Youth (First) or Heighington, the former a very local derby affair.

“Hopefully this cup victory will kick-start the season for us,” added Gary, “They all put in a really good shift, but its’ back to the league on Saturday with FC United, and then back to this competition next month.”