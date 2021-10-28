A clash of cultures like you’ve never seen before, headed to Steam, iOS, and Android

Wiesbaden, Germany September 23rd, 2021. There’s nothing worse than your car breaking down in some backwoods, out of the way village far (really, really far) from home — especially when that car is actually a flying saucer! Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey, a new interactive adventure from publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer RobotPumpkin Games, is headed to mobile platforms and PC on October 28th, 2021! In the game, players will hop into the space-boots of a shipwrecked shapeshifter as they experience Bavarian hospitality first-hand — or tentacle — and try to repair their ship and get the heck off the planet before the cockpit permanently smells of lager and pretzels.

Set in the style of an interactive book — similar to previous RobotPumpkin games like the popular The Innsmouth Case — Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey is a classic tale of culture shock between two very different demographics. The game will see players designing their very own custom space creature who will attempt to navigate this strange, archaic land filled with lederhosen and lager where every decision can change the outcome of the story! Inspired by old-school science fiction stories and with a hefty dose of poking fun at German village life, players can look forward to beautiful, hand-drawn art, endearing characters and hilarious encounters, along with19 different endings — the tiny Bavarian town of “Unter-Hinterobersdorf” is waiting!

“Basic” Bavarians Meet “Extra” Terrestrials: Design your very own cute, cuddly, and conniving space creature with unique features and a touching backstory

Use those alien wits to solve fun, challenging mini-games and discover handy (or tentacle-y) items to help you escape the savage backwater of Southern Germany Handmade German Craftsmanship: Dozens of beautifully illustrated backgrounds and animated characters breathe life and personality into this perfectly blended sci-fi comedy experience

Developed by Robot Pumpkin Games and published by Assemble Entertainment, Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey will launch on Steam, iOS, and Android on October 28th, 2021. Learn more and add the game to your Steam wishlist here.

