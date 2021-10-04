Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 adds 150 bhp to stock Ford F-150 Raptor

Twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 delivers 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds and a 12.9 sec ¼ mile

Hennessey’s best-selling performance truck – the VelociRaptor 600 – continues dominance with the all-new, 3 rd -gen, Ford F-150 Raptor

-gen, Ford F-150 Raptor New VelociRaptor 600 develops 600 hp and 622 lb-ft torque

Hennessey taking orders now | Customer deliveries beginning early 2022 | MSRP starting at: $85,950

Sealy, Texas (September 29, 2021) – Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE), the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has revealed new details of its VelociRaptor 600 package for the all-new, third-generation, Ford F-150 Raptor.

Adding a substantial 150 bhp – a 33 percent increase in power – to Ford’s range-topping performance truck, the Hennessey team is targeting a 4.2 second 0-60 mph time and a 12.9 second ¼ mile for the 600-hp off-roader. Hennessey’s engineers will enhance the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine by adding an upgraded air induction system, high-capacity intercooler system with blow off valve, and upgraded engine-management system. All work is covered by a comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

Hennessey has established its position as the world’s largest producer of modified F-150 Raptors. Over the past 10 years, the company has built thousands of high-performance VelociRaptor trucks for customers all over the world. Based on the popularity of the previous models, the Hennessey team is confident that the 3rd-gen VelociRaptor 600 will become the company’s best-selling model yet. Orders are being taken now for customer deliveries starting in early 2022.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “The VelociRaptor has been a cornerstone of our production for years with our customers queuing up for the truck’s surprisingly nimble handling, great practicality… and of course, the horsepower! The popularity of this truck presented the opportunity to create a family of VelociRaptors including the SUV, 6×6, V8, and Bronco variants going to customers across the country and around the world.”

The all-new, third-generation, F-150 Raptor is already a high-performance vehicle boasting five-link rear suspension, 24-inch coil springs, and sport-tuned shocks to ensure performance is maximized on- and off-road. The Hennessey modifications retain all the manufacturer driving modes to enable comfortable cruising or high-power performance at the flick of a switch – enhanced engine management software is even capable of maximizing off-the line performance by sending more of the VelociRaptor’s 622 lb-ft torque to the rear wheels.

VelociRaptor owners may enhance their truck even further with a full range of optional upgrades including rugged VelociRaptor front and rear bumpers with integrated LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey wheels, up to 37-inch off-road tires, suspension levelling kit, plus Hennessey and VelociRaptor badging. Customers may also opt for massive six-piston Brembo front brakes to increase stopping power. With most owners opting for the performance upgrade plus the enhanced off-road package (bumpers, wheels, and off-road tires) the total price paid is typically in the region of $110,000 (which includes the stock Ford F-150 Raptor).

Hennessey’s three-year warranty on the VelociRaptor 600 allows customers to properly enjoy their truck and be confident about retaining the Raptor’s rock-solid resale values. VelociRaptor 600 production will be limited to 250 units per year and will be individually numbered with Hennessey interior and engine bay plaques.

The 2021 VelociRaptor will be available for global shipping starting early 2022. Orders may be placed immediately through authorized Ford retailers, or directly with Hennessey, by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: Hennessey VelociRaptor 600

VelociRaptor 600 OFF ROAD STAGE 1 UPGRADES Velociraptor Front Bumper POWER Front LED Light Bar in Front Bumper 600 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Velociraptor Rear Bumper 622 lb-ft torque @ 4,000 rpm 20-Inch Hennessey Wheels 35-Inch Off-Road Tires PERFORMANCE Front Suspension Leveling Kit 0-60 mph: 4.2 seconds 3-Inches Overall Lift 1/4 mile: 12.9 seconds @ 110 mph Professional Installation Installed $17,950 UPGRADES TO FORD F-150 RAPTOR High-Flow Air Induction System Air-to-Air Front Mounted Intercooler Upgrade Intercooler Piping Upgrade Engine Management Computer Software Upgrade All Necessary Gaskets and Fluids Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Calibration & Testing Road Testing (Up To 400 Miles) Hennessey & VelociRaptor 600 Exterior Graphics Serial Numbered Interior Plaque & Engine Bay Plaque 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty Installed $19,950

Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.