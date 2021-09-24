Exclusive production run of 30 individually numbered Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 muscle cars celebrates 30 years of Hennessey making fast cars faster

1,000 bhp | 883 lb-ft torque | 2.1 seconds 0-60 mph | 9.57 second ¼ mile | 217 mph top speed

The Exorcist Anniversary Edition celebrates 30 years of Hennessey Performance Engineering

Special limited edition run of 30 Exorcist models complete Hennessey’s 100-car build

Video – New Exorcist Anniversary Edition footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8ppZ9W-eYA

Sealy, Texas (July 28, 2021) – Hell-raising Hennessey Performance Engineering will offer 30 customers extra-special versions of its iconic Exorcist Camaro ZL1. Celebrating three decades of making fast cars faster (1991-2021), the Texas-based high-performance vehicle specialist will complete its 100-car production run of The Exorcist with this ultra-exclusive set of muscle cars.

Each Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro will feature an anniversary logo on the car’s front flanks, set behind each front wheel. In addition, each of the 1,000 bhp models will be individually-numbered with an Anniversary Edition chassis plate denoting each of the 30 models’ build number.

The Exorcist was created by Hennessey to ‘slay the Dodge Demon,’ a task it more than achieved thanks to its 217 mph top speed, 2.1 second 0-60 mph time and 9.57 second ¼ mile. Hennessey’s iconic enhancement of the stock Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 raised the bar on muscle cars with customers worldwide queuing up for its supercharged V8 thrills and 883 lb-ft of torque.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “The Exorcist is the epitome of the American Muscle car and has the off-the-line performance to embarrass almost any car on the planet. We’ve been making fast cars faster since 1991, so our 30th Anniversary Exorcist pools all we know into one ferocious supercar slayer.”

Hennessey’s engineers upgrade, re-calibrate and improve almost every area of the Camaro’s powertrain from installing a high-flow supercharger and air induction system, to a custom Hennessey camshaft, ported cylinder heads, long-tube stainless steel headers, and high-flow catalytic converters. The upgrades and Anniversary Edition Exorcist is priced at $135,000 (including the base Camaro ZL1) with the model benefitting from Hennessey’s two-year / 24,000 mile warranty.

Customers across the US and around the world can specify The Exorcist Anniversary Edition in coupe or convertible form with an automatic or manual transmission. Orders can be placed through authorized Chevrolet retailers or with Hennessey directly by calling 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro ZL1

POWER 1,000 bhp @ 6,500 rpm 883 lb-ft torque @ 4,500 rpm PERFORMANCE 0-60 mph: 2.1 seconds 1/4 mile: 9.57 @ 147 mph Top speed: 217 mph THE EXORCIST UPGRADES TO STOCK CAMARO ZL1 Individually numbered, limited-edition chassis plate ‘X of 30’ 30th Anniversary Edition Exterior Logos High-Flow Supercharger Upgrade High-Flow Air Induction System Custom HPE Camshaft Ported Cylinder Heads Auxiliary Fuel System Upgrade Upgraded Valve Springs and Retainers Upgraded Intake Valves & Exhaust Valves Upgraded Lifters and Pushrods Oversized Heat Exchanger Upgrade Long-Tube Stainless Steel Headers High-Flow Catalytic Converters All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids HPE Engine Management Calibration OTHER Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing Hennessey & Exorcist Exterior Badging Hennessey Premium Floormats 2-year / 24,000 Mile Limited Warranty Installed $55,000

Package prices & content subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.