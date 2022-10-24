Upgrades deliver a commanding 20 percent boost over factory engine output to 500 bhp

Custom Hennessey bumpers, alloy wheels, and unique badging differentiate the rugged 4×4

Performance enhancements protected by a comprehensive Hennessey warranty

Definitive Hennessey-tuned Bronco Raptor upgrade package priced at MRSP $32,950

Sealy, Texas (October 4, 2022) – Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced the arrival of its all-new VelociRaptor 500 Bronco – the eighth VelociRaptor model to come from Hennessey’s development team.

Engineered to be more potent and capable than Ford’s factory Bronco Raptor, Hennessey’s engineers applied their expertise to the 4×4’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. A new high-capacity intercooler, proprietary engine management system tuning, and low-flow exhaust modifications allow the VelociRaptor 500 Bronco to deliver nearly 20 percent more output – 500 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of terrain conquering torque!

The new high-output Hennessey model increases capability and adrenaline in every scenario, adding serious speed on road and ratcheting-up off-road ability. But Hennessey didn’t stop there. Their engineering team boosts road presence and style with its Hennessey Heritage graphics, adorned with a Hennessey bucking bronco.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “Our customers are big fans of the new Bronco, but they’ve been asking us for more power and greater performance capabilities from day one. Ford’s Raptor version is a big improvement, but the engine has even more potential. Our engineering team has released its potency to create the ultimate all-powerful off-road SUV.”

Priced from $32,950 – exclusive of the base Ford Bronco Raptor – the VelociRaptor 500 package features enhanced air induction, a high-capacity intercooler with blow-off valve, and an upgraded engine-management system to boost performance of its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. Hennessey transforms the exterior with custom VelociRaptor bumpers, unique Hennessey 10-spoke alloy wheels, Hennessey Heritage graphics, and VelociRaptor 500 Bronco badging. The interior features Hennessey’s embroidered head restraints, all-weather floor mats, and unique plaque.

Following an intensive period of R&D, every Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is road-tested at the company’s private test track. Hennessey prides itself on the reliability of its vehicles and quality of its workmanship, backing up every Bronco build with its comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty. Available for international shipping, the new Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is available now through authorized Ford retailers or directly from Hennessey, by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco

POWER 500 bhp 550 lb-ft torque UPGRADES TO STANDARD BRONCO RAPTOR 3.0L TWIN-TURBO V6 Engine Management Software Upgrade Upgraded Stainless Steel Exhaust System High-Flow Air Induction System 18-inch Hennessey Wheels (with 37-inch tires) Larger front-mounted intercooler system Upgraded Electronic Fold Out Steps VelociRaptor Front Bumper with LED Lights VelociRaptor Rear Bumper Upgrade Hennessey & VelociRaptor Exterior Badges Hennessey Embroidered Headrests Serial Numbered Plaques in Engine Compartment & Interior OTHER Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing Limited Edition (200 units for 2022/23) 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty

Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.