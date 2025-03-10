Hertfordshire dental services improvement plans discussed

Hertfordshire’s dental services are poised for significant improvements as local health authorities collaborate with NHS England to address pressing concerns about accessibility and quality of care. Recent discussions have highlighted the need for strategic measures to enhance oral health services across the region.

Herts County Council’s Health Scrutiny Committee received a report from a health body outlining its plans for dental treatment across the region.

Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB) took over the commissioning of all NHS dental services in the county last month.

As part of its remit, Herts and West Essex ICB will manage 232 General Dental Services NHS contracts. The majority of these (152) are with high street dentists, while 19 are with orthodontic providers and the rest are with other specialists.

One of the primary initiatives under consideration is increasing funding to bolster dental care infrastructure.

This financial boost aims to support the recruitment of additional dentists in Hertfordshire and Essex, thereby expanding the capacity to serve more patients and reduce waiting times. By attracting skilled practitioners to the area, the region hopes to address the current shortages that have impacted service delivery.

In addition to workforce expansion, there is a strong emphasis on community outreach programs designed to promote oral health awareness

These initiatives seek to educate residents about preventive care practices, ensuring that individuals are well-informed about maintaining good dental hygiene. Such programs are expected to play a crucial role in reducing the incidence of dental issues and fostering a culture of proactive health management.

Local officials are optimistic that these comprehensive strategies will lead to a more efficient and effective dental care system in Hertfordshire. By addressing both immediate service delivery challenges and long-term preventive measures, the region aims to enhance overall patient satisfaction and health outcomes.

As these plans move forward, continuous collaboration between local health authorities, dental professionals, and the community will be essential to ensure the successful implementation of the proposed improvements. Through shared commitment and concerted efforts, Hertfordshire is set to transform its dental services, providing residents with accessible, high-quality oral health care.

Michelle Campbell, head of primary care contracts at Herts and West Essex ICB, presented the organisation’s plan to the council.

Ms Campbell said: “One of the few things to note is that actually, dental practices in high streets don’t operate on a registered patient list, so patients can access services wherever they choose. That maybe nearby where they live, where they work or where their children go to school.

“So actually, patients and residents within Herts and West Essex can actually secure services outside of the ICB and vice versa, we have patients from neighbouring ICBs that may receive treatment within our boundary.

“When we did a bit of analysis around the patient flow for 2022/2023… actually 90 per cent of the treatment provided was for the Herts and West Essex population, so we are treating the majority of patients within our contracts.

“There’s a number of challenges nationally around access to dental services and that’s mirrored across Herts and West Essex.

“Patients are required to pay for treatment where they are not exempt, that’s quite a challenging barrier for patients, especially at the moment with the cost of living crisis.”