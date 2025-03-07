Hertfordshire Zoo: A Wildlife Wonderland in the Heart of England

Nestled in the lush countryside of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire Zoo—formerly known as Paradise Wildlife Park—is a must-visit destination for animal lovers and families. With a rich history of conservation and education, this family-run wildlife park has become one of the most beloved attractions in the UK, offering visitors the chance to see some of the world’s most fascinating creatures up close.

A Home to Over 800 Animals

Hertfordshire Zoo is home to an impressive collection of over 800 exotic and endangered species. Visitors can marvel at majestic Amur tigers, elegant snow leopards, and the rare white lions. The zoo also houses red pandas, meerkats, and an array of vibrant bird species, making it an exciting place for wildlife enthusiasts of all ages.

The World of Dinosaurs

Beyond its incredible array of living creatures, Hertfordshire Zoo offers a prehistoric adventure like no other. The ‘World of Dinosaurs’ is one of the UK’s most popular dinosaur-themed attractions, featuring more than 40 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. These realistic prehistoric giants bring history to life, making it a thrilling experience for both children and adults.

Immersive Animal Experiences

Hertfordshire Zoo goes beyond traditional animal exhibits by offering interactive experiences that allow visitors to get closer to the animals. The zoo provides opportunities for animal encounters, feeding experiences, and zookeeper days, where guests can learn about the daily care and conservation efforts for different species. Educational talks and live demonstrations further enrich the experience, making it an ideal visit for school groups and nature enthusiasts.

Commitment to Conservation

As a registered charity, Hertfordshire Zoo plays a crucial role in wildlife conservation and animal welfare. It actively participates in breeding programs for endangered species and collaborates with conservation projects worldwide. By visiting the zoo, guests are directly supporting these efforts, helping to protect some of the world’s most at-risk animals.

Plan Your Visit

Hertfordshire Zoo is open daily from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM, providing plenty of time to explore its many attractions. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a day filled with wildlife encounters, immerse yourself in the prehistoric world, or support important conservation efforts, this zoo offers an unforgettable experience for all.

For more details, ticket bookings, and special events, visit hertfordshirezoo.com.