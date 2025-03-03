Hidden Bars of the North East: A Guide to Secret Drinking Spots

The North East of England is home to a thriving nightlife scene, but for those in search of something a little more unique, a collection of secret and hidden bars offers a more intimate and exclusive experience. Whether you’re a cocktail connoisseur or a lover of dive bars, these hidden gems provide an exciting alternative to the usual bar scene. Here’s a guide to some of the best-kept secrets in the region.

Mother Mercy (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Nestled within Newcastle’s historic Cloth Market, Mother Mercy is a chic, independent cocktail bar that has gained recognition as one of the UK’s top 50 bars. Known for its expertly crafted drinks and stylish interior, this hidden venue offers a premium drinking experience in an intimate setting. With additional secret locations in Sunderland, Mother Mercy remains a top destination for those in the know.

Leave Me Alone Lisa (Newcastle upon Tyne)

For a more relaxed and quirky atmosphere, Leave Me Alone Lisa is the go-to spot. Tucked away on Blandford Street, this dive bar specializes in tequila-based drinks and has a distinct urban vibe. With an unassuming entrance, finding this bar feels like stumbling upon a well-kept secret, making it a perfect hideaway for those seeking an offbeat drinking experience.

All Seeing Eye (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Hidden within the Blackie Boy on Groat Market, All Seeing Eye is an art deco-inspired speakeasy that transports guests to a different era. Accessed through a secret entrance, this stylish cocktail bar boasts a carefully curated menu of classic and contemporary cocktails, making it a must-visit for cocktail lovers looking for an exclusive experience.

The Wobbly Duck (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Located in Old Eldon Square, The Wobbly Duck is a small yet characterful micropub with an impressive selection of craft beers. Despite its central location, this cozy hideout feels removed from the hustle and bustle of Newcastle’s nightlife, offering a quiet retreat for those who appreciate good beer in a relaxed setting.

Marsden Grotto (South Shields)

Perhaps one of the most unique drinking spots in the North East, Marsden Grotto is a historic gastropub partially built into a cliff face. Overlooking the stunning coastline of South Shields, this hidden treasure combines breathtaking views with a fascinating past. Whether you’re enjoying a pint or dining by the sea, the setting is unmatched in its charm and intrigue.

The Ship (Saltburn-by-the-Sea)

A true historic gem, The Ship in Old Saltburn dates back to the 18th century. Tucked away near the coastline, this hidden pub is steeped in history and offers a warm, traditional atmosphere. Whether you’re stopping in for a drink after a coastal walk or seeking a quiet escape, The Ship is a perfect destination for those who appreciate character and history in their watering holes.

Conclusion

For those willing to seek them out, these hidden bars offer some of the best and most unique drinking experiences in the North East. Whether you’re after expertly crafted cocktails, craft beer, or a historic setting, there’s a secret bar waiting to be discovered. So next time you’re out for a drink, why not skip the usual spots and uncover something extraordinary?