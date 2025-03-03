Hidden Bars of Newcastle: A Guide to the City’s Best Secret Drinking Spots

Newcastle’s vibrant nightlife is well known, but beyond the bustling bars and lively clubs, there’s a secret world of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. From speakeasy-style cocktail bars to underground haunts, these spots offer a more exclusive and intimate drinking experience. Here’s a guide to Newcastle’s best-kept secrets.

Mother Mercy

Tucked away in the historic Cloth Market, Mother Mercy is a sophisticated and stylish cocktail bar recognized among the top 50 in the UK. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and innovative mixology, this hidden gem is perfect for those looking to enjoy expertly crafted cocktails in an elegant yet cozy setting.

Leave Me Alone Lisa

For those in search of a more alternative vibe, Leave Me Alone Lisa is the perfect choice. This dive bar, hidden away on Blandford Street, is known for its laid-back atmosphere and excellent selection of tequila-based drinks. The unassuming entrance adds to the intrigue, making it a great spot for those who enjoy uncovering the city’s best-kept secrets.

All Seeing Eye

Located behind an inconspicuous entrance within the Blackie Boy on Groat Market, All Seeing Eye is a secret speakeasy-style cocktail bar. The art deco-inspired interiors transport visitors to a different era, while the expertly curated cocktail menu ensures an unforgettable experience. This is a must-visit for those looking for a refined and intimate night out.

The Wobbly Duck

Situated in Old Eldon Square, The Wobbly Duck is a small but characterful micropub that offers a fantastic selection of craft beers. Its relaxed and welcoming atmosphere makes it a favorite among those who prefer an alternative to the city’s bustling nightlife. Though centrally located, its tucked-away nature gives it an air of exclusivity.

Hokey Cokey

A true speakeasy experience, Hokey Cokey is a hidden bar with no obvious signage, requiring a little insider knowledge to find. Once inside, guests are treated to an eclectic cocktail menu and a unique, intimate setting. With a focus on creative drinks and a sense of mystery, it’s a must-visit for those who love discovering Newcastle’s hidden treasures.

Science Room

Located behind a secret door within another venue, Science Room offers a laboratory-themed cocktail experience unlike any other in the city. Guests can enjoy experimental drinks crafted with precision and creativity, making this hidden bar a paradise for cocktail enthusiasts looking for something out of the ordinary.

Conclusion

For those willing to venture beyond the well-known venues, Newcastle’s hidden bars provide a unique and exciting way to experience the city’s nightlife. Whether you’re after top-tier cocktails, craft beers, or a mysterious speakeasy vibe, there’s a secret spot waiting to be uncovered. Next time you’re in the city, why not seek out one of these hidden gems for a night to remember?