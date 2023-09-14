A List of Hidden Walks of Northumberland

Northumberland, located in the northeastern corner of England, is a region renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and rugged landscapes. Beyond the popular tourist destinations, there are numerous hidden gems waiting to be discovered by avid walkers and nature enthusiasts. These hidden walks offer a chance to immerse yourself in Northumberland’s rich history, explore diverse landscapes, and experience tranquility away from the bustling crowds. In this article, we will delve into a list of hidden walks in Northumberland that should not be missed.

1. Simonside Hills Walk: Located near Rothbury, this walk takes you to the stunning Simonside Hills, offering panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. The ascent to the summit requires some effort, but the reward is well worth it. As you climb higher, a patchwork of moorland, heather-covered hills, and ancient woodlands unfolds before your eyes. The route also takes you past the Simonside Cairns, prehistoric burial mounds dating back thousands of years. It is a moderately challenging walk, suitable for experienced hikers or those seeking a bit of adventure.

2. Thrunton Woods Walk: Nestled near Alnwick, Thrunton Woods is a hidden gem waiting to be explored. This enchanting woodland offers a network of trails that wind through towering trees and picturesque glades. The Thrunton Woods Walk is perfect for a leisurely stroll or a peaceful picnic amidst nature. The paths are well-maintained, making it accessible to walkers of all abilities. Keep an eye out for diverse wildlife, and don’t forget to bring your camera to capture the beauty of this woodland.

3. Kyloe Woods Walk: Situated near the charming village of Kyloe, this walk takes you through ancient woodland and open pastures, offering stunning views of the surrounding Cheviot Hills. As you meander through the woods, you may stumble upon hidden waterfalls and serene streams. The Kyloe Woods Walk is a great option for a family outing, providing a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility. Children will love exploring the woods and spotting wildlife along the way.

4. Cresswell Beach Walk: Northumberland is renowned for its stunning coastline, and Cresswell Beach is a hidden gem that deserves a place on your walking itinerary. This secluded beach stretches for miles and is teeming with natural treasures, from ancient rock formations to a wide variety of seabirds. Take a leisurely stroll along the soft sand, breathe in the fresh sea air, and immerse yourself in the tranquility of this secluded haven. Don’t forget to explore the nearby dunes, which offer panoramic views of the coastline.

5. Holy Island Circular Walk: Holy Island, also known as Lindisfarne, is a tidal island located off the Northumberland coast. This circular walk allows you to immerse yourself in the island’s rich history, marvel at the picturesque landscapes, and discover hidden sandy bays. Begin your walk from the village, explore the ruins of Lindisfarne Priory, and continue along the coastline. Keep an eye on the tide times, as the causeway connecting the island to the mainland is only accessible during low tide.

Northumberland is a haven for walkers, offering a diverse range of hidden walks that showcase the region’s natural beauty. From stunning hilltop views to enchanted woodlands and secluded beaches, these walks provide an opportunity to reconnect with nature and leave the stresses of everyday life behind. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or a leisurely stroller, Northumberland’s hidden walks are sure to delight and inspire. So, put on your walking boots, pack some snacks, and embark on a journey of discovery through the hidden walks of Northumberland.