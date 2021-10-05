Hispano Suiza will be present at Salón Privé, which takes place from the 1 st till the 5 th of September at Blenheim Palace with its iconic hypercar: the Hispano Suiza Carmen.

The all-electric hypercar makes its official UK debut at a legendary event, where exclusivity, luxury and elegance go side by side to offer a unique week in the automotive world.

Blenheim Palace, 1 September 2021 – The Hispano Suiza Carmen is not only a fully electric vehicle delivering outstanding performance thanks to a power output of 1,019 HP. The hypercar that heralded the return of the Spanish company to the automotive world represents technological excellence, high performance and luxury raised to its maximum power. And that is why it will be present, from today until September 5, at one of the most glamorous events in the automotive sector, Salón Privé.

Undoubtedly one of the unmissable appointments on the British social calendar for all lovers of the world of motoring and luxury, Salón Privé has been chosen for the UK debut of the Hispano Suiza Carmen. During the 5-day show, the luxurious and exclusive vehicle will be on display in the breath-taking gardens of Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Britain´s greatest Palace.

Designed, developed and manufactured in Barcelona, ​​the Hispano Suiza Carmen is the highest representation of the values ​​of exclusivity and elegance that Salón Privé transmits. With a design characterised by sportiness and timeless elegance, the Carmen combines the exclusive legacy of the brand in a modern hyper-luxury vehicle and will be one of the main stars of the show, where you can find authentic treasures of the present, past and future. of the automotive industry.

In addition to getting to know the new Hispano Suiza Carmen first-hand, those attending Salón Privé will have the opportunity to discover the latest news from various international manufacturers and enjoy the more than 100 vehicles on display, including cars and motorcycles, at the exclusive Concours d’Elegance. This year, rally legend Richard Burns will be honored with a collection of his racing cars on the 20th anniversary of his historic WRC victory.

All the information related to Salón Privé, as well as tickets, can be consulted through its official website, www.salonpriveconcours.com.

Official Salón Privé Programme 2021

1 September – Salón Privé Concours d’Elégance presented by Aviva

2 September – Salón Privé Concours d’Elégance presented by Aviva

3 September – Salón Privé Ladies’ Day presented by Boodles

4 September – Salón Privé Club Trophy presented by Lockton

5 September – Salón Privé Classic & Supercar