Honda reveals first image of its next-generation class-leading hatchback

Civic will be the latest model to use Honda’s e:HEV powertrain as standard

Available to European customers Autumn 2022

Achieves objective for all European mainstream models to feature electrified powertrains by the end of 2022

Honda has released the first images of the all-new Civic five-door, the 11th generation of the brand’s class-leading hatchback.

Civic remains a core model for Honda in Europe and the latest generation builds on almost 50 years of heritage, delivering the usability, comfort and visual appeal that the model is renowned for.

The all-new Civic will be offered exclusively as a hybrid, becoming the latest model to feature the brand’s advanced e:HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) powertrain, and meeting the objective for all European mainstream models to feature electrified powertrains by 2022.

Already powering the recently-launched Jazz and Jazz Crosstar, the 2020 CR-V as well as the all-new HR-V on sale later this year, the widely acclaimed hybrid powertrain will offer new Civic owners the perfect blend of fun-to-drive performance and efficiency.

Since its launch in 1972, the Civic has been well received by customers across the world, selling more than 27 million units across 170 countries. The all-new Civic e:HEV is set to continue this success and will be arriving in Europe from Autumn 2022.