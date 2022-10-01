A NORTH-EAST housing association is appealing for local groups and community organisations to apply for grants for new projects and activities.

North Star Housing Group, which has previously funded dozens of projects across the Tees Valley, is inviting applications for grants of up to £2,500 to fund projects that help their local communities.

Previous projects that North Star has funded include:

urban food growing gardens with Cultivate Tees Valley

IT equipment and creative holiday activities for young people with the Roseberry Community Consortium;

events tied to the Platinum Jubilee

250 memberships and a free shop at Middlesbrough Community Grocery

Coral Smith, Community Connector for North Star, said: “It’s wonderful to see the positive impacts the grants have made on our local communities.

“I would love to see projects that reflect our social purpose and values – creative, connected, and courageous! We know people are facing steep rises in the cost of living and it would be great to see applications from organisations that can offer support with this.

“If you have an idea for a new project or an existing group that needs funds, give it a go!”

The community-minded housing association is particularly interested in supporting projects which address its four strategic priorities: no poverty; good health and wellbeing; quality education; and sustainable cities and communities.

The judging panel accepts applications from voluntary and community groups, residents’ associations, registered charities, schools, and North Star residential schemes.

Priority will be given to projects areas that North Star owns or manages properties, including Thornaby, Stockton Town Centre, Gresham in Middlesbrough, Belle Vue in Hartlepool, Carlin How and Skinningrove in East Cleveland, and Evenwood and Cockfield in Teesdale.

Applications can be submitted at www.northstarhg.co.uk/get-involved/community-grants/ or email communities@northstarhg.co.uk for more information.