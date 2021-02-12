Navigating your way towards success as a Colchester business in a post-Covid world can be tricky. The former capital of England, Colchester has a rich history as a market town, based in the borough of Essex. Today, its high street is thriving, and many new businesses have been spotted opening up throughout the Colchester area. While they may have found success in recent years due to the growing popularity of the local high street, it goes without saying that the recent coronavirus pandemic has taken a significant toll on Colchester businesses. As with all businesses, many have struggled to keep everything together during the continuous string of lockdowns we’ve experienced in the area. Unfortunately for some, they just haven’t managed to stay afloat, resulting in the closure of many businesses across the UK. However, as we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, we’re looking at new ways to boost business success using modern approaches, in a post-Covid environment.

How are local Colchester businesses today catapulting themselves to success by using modern digital marketing techniques? Read on to find out.

Here’s our guide on how you can effectively boost sales using Colchester SEO to acquire new customers in the area, and drive sales as you do so. Follow our expert Colchester digital marketing advice if you’re looking to launch your business forward to whole new levels of success.

A Brief Explanation of SEO – Search Engine Optimisation

It seems a far cry from the traditional market town-based techniques used to draw in customers throughout Colchester in the past. However, many businesses are looking to modernise their approach to marketing today. Taking your business into the digital space comes with a whole array of opportunities you can master; from launching a popular social media account, to digitising your online shop and moving forwards with e-commerce. This is a great option for many businesses who have had to shut down their physical shops due to Covid, as e-commerce avoids personal interaction and is an equally as lucrative way to build up a solid base of loyal customers. But what is SEO?

SEO means ‘search engine optimisation,’ and it’s a marketing tool used by businesses and corporations alike in order to pull themselves to the top of search engine results, such as those found on Google.

SEO works in a number of ways, many of those behind the scenes, in order to enhance the visibility of brands. One key way that SEO drives traffic to websites, however, is through the use of well researched keywords. These can be used throughout an entire website in order to tell Google that the site offers exactly what a specific search engine user is looking for.

If you’re looking to target new customers in Colchester, for example, you should use Colchester based keywords that relate to the industry you are in. The best way to do this, is to work with a digital marketing agency that’s actually situated in Colchester itself. This means those working to boost your SEO are entirely familiar with the area, and know exactly what local people will be searching for as they look to purchase new products or services.

SEO Facts to Inspire Your New Digital Marketing Approach

Search engine optimisation has been one of the leading ways that digital marketing pros have been using to boost sales for quite some time now. In light of just how much both the popularity and effectiveness of SEO have continued to grow over the years, we thought we’d enlighten you with some compelling SEO facts.

Many businesses are still a bit behind with taking advantage of search engine optimisation. If they have customers already, some simply don’t see the use in using SEO to boost their business outreach. Despite this, it can actually help you overcome your competition and convert website traffic into paying customers. These top SEO facts show just how useful SEO is for companies.

93% of web users start off their internet activities with the use of a search engine.

If this isn’t enough of an incentive for you to get involved with SEO, then we don’t know what is.

The phrase ‘keyword’ is quite misleading, so it’s important to remember that keywords are actually, more often than not, key phrases. Those searching on search engines often have a specific idea in mind as to what they’re searching for, and they quickly learn that adding more to their search input can help deliver the right results for their particular search. Don’t underestimate the use of long tail keywords when doing keyword research for SEO.

An astonishing figure, this doesn’t even take into account the use of international search engines, such as the use of Yandex in Russia.

Many of us think of search engines like asking a question, however only a small minority of searches are actually phrased that way. Instead, people tend to search for singular words or key phrases, rather than putting in the effort to type out a whole question.

SEO is an effective marketing tool used by companies on an international scale. Targeting local audiences and leading them to your website can have amazing benefits, particularly if you’re trying to enhance your marketing efforts post Covid in Colchester.

How will Using Colchester SEO Drive Sales for Your Business?

The foundations of SEO begin with completely understanding your target market. If your target market is based specifically in the Colchester area, you’ll definitely benefit from enhancing your local SEO efforts. Launching regular blog posts and other forms of both web and social media content that utilises keywords and phrases related to Colchester SEO can really boost your efforts.

Evidence suggests that people rarely look past the top 3 search results on Google. Once you hit that coveted top three for your major keywords, you’ll see traffic flooding to your site. Inevitably, if you’ve researched your keywords right, this will lead to higher sales figures and an eventual boost in profits. The only thing to do once you’ve optimised your website, is to make sure the landing pages are absolutely perfect. Think about it as if you were a customer in Colchester. What would really convince you to make a purchase from your business?

Looking to find an expert that can completely transform your Colchester SEO approach? Those with a great deal of expertise in mastering local SEO techniques can help. Consider getting a digital marketing agency based in Colchester to support you as you move from strength to strength, driving sales and acquiring new customers along the way.

