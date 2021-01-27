You may have seen CBD products popping up in supermarkets and convenience shops recently. The stuff’s everywhere – but who’s got the best CBD oil in the UK?

Hemp, the plant from which we can derive CBD, is essentially a super plant that can take in four times more carbon dioxide than trees. Additionally, hemp plants can be used industrially to make everything from biofuel to textiles. Not only that, organic hemp has been known to remove impurities from the soil, which means a cleaner planet for us. Is it magic? No, it’s just a really awesome plant.

If there’s one company in particular who’s using hemp right, it’s the CBD oil experts at Good Hemp. So how exactly can Good Hemp’s CBD oil help you? That’s what we’re here to talk about today.

Why We Think Good Hemp Has the Best CBD Oil in the UK

Good Hemp has been making great hemp products for over 20 years – so it’s no surprise they’re behind some of the best CBD oil in the UK. They’re committed to using lab tested CBD isolate in their oils, so you get all of the benefits of CBD without taking a walk down high street – if you know what we mean.

Purely good

Good Hemp is confident that their oils are the best because they have the lab reports to show that it’s been thoroughly tested, made only with CBD isolate and not any extra cannabinoids. Without those other cannabinoids – like THC – you’ll get the relief and relaxation you’re looking for, without the psychoactive side effects (aka feeling ‘high’).

Feeling good

So what are the benefits of CBD oil that we keep alluding to?

Pain relief is a big one. If you’ve got sore muscles, menstrual cramps or inflammation troubling your body, Good Hemp’s CBD oil is there for you.

Anxiety and stress relief for hard times or everyday troubles.

An improved complexion . That’s right. For those of us who struggle with acne, research has suggested that CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties can reduce its visibility.

If you think these benefits could improve your life, you’ll be glad to know we’re just scratching the surface of the health benefits of this special hemp extract.

Other areas Good Hemp’s CBD oil can improve include heart health and blood pressure – and it’s even provided relief for some people with neurological disorders.

Tastes good

Good Hemp’s CBD oil naturally has a deeply earthy flavour that some people love – but not everyone’s going to be so keen about it. That’s why they took it upon themselves to create deliciously flavoured CBD oils, like citrus and peppermint, so you can enjoy them even more.

Affordably good

If you’ve seen CBD oil products at the supermarket, you may have hurried past the display after glancing at the prices.

Good Hemp understands that not everyone will want to drop a pretty penny on something they’ve never even tried. Their oils have varying amounts of CBD in them, and they’ve created a price range with that in mind. Whether you’re looking to try their CBD oil for the first time or have been reaping its benefits for years, we bet you’ll be impressed with their price list:

250mg Citrus CBD Oil – £15.00

250mg Peppermint CBD Oil – £15.00

250mg Natural CBD Oil – £15.00

1000mg Natural CBD Oil – £40.00

2000mg Natural CBD Oil – £75.00

Unlike other CBD oil brands, Good Hemp oils start at only £15.00 – making it affordable and accessible for those wanting to try it for the first time. Remember, a little goes a long way with these concentrated CBD tinctures!

Good Hemp wants you to have the benefits of CBD in your life – that’s why they’ve worked so hard at making the best CBD oil in the UK. Once you’ve got your hands on one of their deliciously flavoured CBD oils, you can start to incorporate it into your daily routine, so you’re always feeling your best.

So what are you waiting for? Give it a try – your mind and body will thank you.