Family-owned business marks fourth decade with new range and growth plans

Photo (L-R): Alex, Matthew and Ollie Yeo

Originally founded in 1991 as Décor Grille Security, Security Direct based in Beverley was taken over and rebranded by the founder’s sons in 2010 and has now added two new product ranges to its offering as part of its exciting growth strategy.

With almost 20 per cent growth year on year, Security Direct has earned the enviable reputation of being one of the UK’s leading specialists in roller shutters, steel doors and security grilles – working with some major high street brands and household names.

Brothers, Matthew, Alex and Ollie Yeo are now expanding on this foundation with the addition of garage doors and ‘outdoor living’ products, which include luxury plantation shutters, gazebos, glass rooms and retractable awnings.

Managing Director, Matthew said: “With almost 35 years’ experience, Security Direct has always focused on delivering top quality products and service while also remaining at the forefront of changes in the industry and what this means for our customer base. Whether that is changes in what insurance companies want businesses to install for security, or updated style and taste in domestic settings, we have always understood the importance of being on hand to meet changing needs.

“This strategy has seen us grow, almost tripling the office-based team in the last year alone which required moving to larger premises, and having skilled fitting teams based across the UK. We have invested in installing a training facility and showroom at our head office which will help us to grow that fitting team base as well as supporting our trade customers with ensuring that their own teams are fully equipped with all the knowledge they need, and the new product ranges will see job opportunities created too.”

Security Direct was founded on the principles of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, committed to delivering exceptional products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. The company offers nationwide supply and fit as well as servicing, for both the domestic and commercial market.

Find out more at https://securitydirectuk.com/