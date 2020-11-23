Both mainstream and social media have an undeniable role in improving developing countries. As more nations gain access to technology and information is easily disseminated, developing countries can stay connected to the rest of the world. Anyone can be the voice of change and social media makes it possible to reach a wide audience at the click of a button. The following are a few ways that media may help in the improvement of developing countries.

Raising Awareness

Media is a great tool for raising awareness. Mainstream media and social media sites make a country more visible to the rest of the world. They give insight and a voice to what may be going on. The awareness created by the media can help developing countries get medical support, funding or humanitarian aid from developed countries.

Improving the Ease of Communication

Social media is one of the most effective and affordable tools of communication. If people in developing countries can access them, they can participate in e-conversations better. Improved communication promotes the success of both personal and business relationships.

Improved Global Participation

Media may help improve global participation in developing countries. As of 2017, an average of 53 percent of adults on the internet used it to gain information. Since many developing countries also harbor conflicts, being up to date is very important to citizens. In addition, the media makes it possible for the citizens of developed countries to participate in global conversations. Social media campaigns are a great tool for bringing awareness to social issues.

Empowering Marginalized Groups

In developing countries where cultural restrictions and norms are heavily imposed, media makes it possible to empower marginalized groups. Social media is especially great for encouraging and empowering racial/cultural minorities, physically or mentally impaired people, women, and other marginalized populations.

Getting Citizens Out of Poverty

Social media may be a great tool for getting citizens of poverty. It makes it possible to learn more about the modern economy and identify opportunities around them. According to the communication experts from https://theempire.com/, citizens living in remote areas can learn about microloans and e-banking through both mainstream and social media platforms. Currently, there are over 3098 microfinance organizations that target over 211 million clients in different developing countries. Those living in poverty get opportunities to improve the quality of their lives.

Saving Lives

In the event of a serious disease outbreak or disaster, the media can give citizens some much needed insight. It makes it possible to understand the severity of diseases and predict their patterns. Media promotes early intervention and spreads the word on life-threatening illnesses and disasters fast. It makes it possible for healthcare providers to reach many patients and engage them.

Mobilizing Public Opinion

Media, especially social media, is a great tool for mobilizing public opinion. It may be great for protests, promoting fairness, or promoting education on specific matters. Unfortunately, social media may be used to mobilize public opinion toward the wrong thing.

A Learning Tool

Media may be a great learning tool in developing countries. It promotes community learning and some schools may use it to improve student-teacher engagement. Many students use social media as an informal learning tool.

Monitoring and Reporting on Corruption

Media is great for exposing corruption and rooting it out. Both mainstream and social media sites have played a significant role in exposing cases of corruption and government injustice. Media shapes the voting choices of citizens in developing countries.

It makes it possible to document and disseminate cases of vote rigging and violations of voting rights. It informs voters about their rights and responsibilities and promotes fairness throughout the election process.

It Is an Equalizer

Media can be an equalizer. It makes information accessible to everyone regardless of their location, level of education, or social status. People with limited access to information can now learn about financial and health services that they wouldn’t know about otherwise.

In conclusion, the role of the media in developing countries cannot be ignored. Many people depend on it as an equalizer, a source of information, and a learning tool. It can be a great tool for raising awareness, mobilizing public opinion, empowering marginalized groups, and saving lives. Social media is just as important as traditional media. They both play a major role in shaping developing countries. With the increased accessibility of the internet in developing countries, the lives of many people have changed positively. The dream of universal internet access is not far-fetched anymore