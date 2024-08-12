How Sunderland is Clearing the way for a life-changing career

Thousands of school-leavers – as well as mature students – are set to change their lives at the University of Sunderland during one of the busiest weeks in the academic calendar.

Hundreds of University staff and ambassadors are expected to support those going through the Clearing process after receiving their A-level, T-level and BTEC results on Thursday 15 August.

Sacha Hayter came through Clearing to study English at the University in 2015, and says it was the best decision she ever made.

Sacha, 27, from Newcastle, said: “They were so friendly, so helpful and they made me feel like I was being supported throughout the process. You do very much feel like a fish out of water, but it was a very positive experience.

“There are a lot of heightened emotions on results day and it’s easy to think it’s the end of the world if you don’t get into that one place, but I am so thankful I had this route into university because Sunderland was where I needed to be. I adored my degree.”

After graduating in 2018, Sacha stayed on at Sunderland to study a Masters in English Studies.

Sacha loved being part of the University of Sunderland community so much, she went on to work for the University’s Centre for Graduate Prospects as a Work Integrated Learning Coordinator. As part of her role, Sacha helps students find work experience during their time at the University, as well as helping create opportunities for businesses to come in to talk to students about their career options once they graduate.

So, why would Sacha recommend calling the University’s Clearing line?

“There will be someone at the end of the line who will be able to help you,” she said.

“For me in particular, the University of Sunderland was that way of saying, “You did absolutely fantastic” regardless of my results on the day.

“Don’t compare your journey to anyone else’s because you could find that actually, this is the right route for you.”

University staff involved in the Clearing effort will be answering phones, staffing open days, and offering online support.

Charlotte Wheatland, Director of Home Student Recruitment at the University of Sunderland, said: “Results time and Clearing can be an incredibly worrying and confusing time for students. The University of Sunderland is on hand to help those from all walks of life with any queries they may have, and to support students to progress into university.

“If you have the interest, passion and enthusiasm to go to university, get in touch, it can be truly life-changing.”

Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, Sir David Bell, said: “While the Clearing process can be stressful, we have a brilliant team here at the University of Sunderland who will answer all your queries and point you in the right direction. We have many different and interesting courses that are worth exploring.

“Many students come through Clearing and go onto achieve great success. So, look on this time as the beginning of your academic journey here with us in Sunderland.”

The Clearing hotline is already up and running and students can contact the University team directly on 0191 515 3000 or go online for more information on Clearing, open days and events: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/clearing/

Or visit our Clearing guide here: Clearing How to Guide | The University of Sunderland