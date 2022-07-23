Over the last decade, we’ve seen tremendous improvement in technology – a trend that has impacted positively on all sectors, and sports isn’t an exception. We no longer go through the hassle of booking tickets at the stadiums, nor do we have to worry about lousy cable networks when games are being played during unfavourable weather conditions.

We’ve also seen platforms like betting.net review new sportsbooks with advanced tools to roll out dynamic markets, allowing punters to stake on live games as they’re being played on the field. Also, there’s now more accessible to these sports betting platforms as they accept multiple currencies, including cryptocurrencies – allowing users to play bets seamlessly from anywhere in the world.

While the improvements seen in different sports seem to be in completion with each other for who can pull the better fan base, it has been a fun-filled ride for enthusiasts who follows more than one sport. More so, the game’s overall quality now entices people who weren’t sports followers before to start paying attention. Here are some of the improvements making sporting events more enjoyable for fans.

Online Ticket Purchasing

Back in the old days, fans would need to form long queues in the stadium on match day before they could purchase tickets for the match. Sometimes, because of the mass crowd, some fans only get access to tickets a few minutes into the game; other times, they don’t even get the opportunity to go inside the stadium and spend much of the 90 minutes in the queue.

However, with the ability to purchase online tickets these days, fans get to know when the stadium is completely booked and start making other plans to view the game on TV.

Improved Video Gaming Experience

Gaming technology is perhaps the sector that’s always under improvement – and we’ve seen it reflect positively on the games being rolled out by developers. Technology now makes it possible to profile a player, understand their real-life characteristics, and replicate the elements in a video game, giving the gamer an immersive experience. More so, clubs now sign partnerships with teams and players, giving them license to use official designs of emblems and other club-owned merchandise to make the game appear more realistic.

Closer Player-Fan Interaction

Before the last decade, sports fans only get to see their stars in an appearance in the new papers. However, with the emergence of social media, most clubs, teams, and players now have accounts that they often use to communicate with their fans. Some players even do live video sessions and have chit-chats with fans.

In addition, social media has shortened the time it takes for sports updates to get to the world. We now see teams talking about their dealings publicly – things that were only possible in live conferences that we didn’t even have frequently.

Improved Stadiums and Playing Turf

This improvement does not just favour the fans and their search for quality sports, but also the players, who can play in the best conditions. With upgraded architecture, tech upgrades can now be installed to help officiate the game. For example, in football, stadiums are now built to be compatible with VAR and goal-line technology.

In addition, players are less prone to injuries because precision lawn dressing has made the turf more player-friendly than it was decades ago.

Enhanced Viewing Experience

There are many ways technology has improved sports followership; however, this is perhaps the most appreciated improvement on the list. Ultra-high definition encoding has made it possible for fans to watch games while still having a realistic feel. More so, improved networking and transmission have provided fans clear signals to view live matches – there’s no longer the worry of having bad weather in your location, which might prevent you from watching your favourite team play.

In addition, live streaming on OTT (over the top) has made it possible for sports follower to watch their favourite games on the go. You can now be mobile and watch a game on your laptop or smartphone, provided you have an internet connection. Lastly, the emergence of replays just takes the experience to a new level, where you get to relive iconic moments while the game is ongoing before you get to see rebroadcasts.