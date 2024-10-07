How this academic is at the centre of HR knowledge exchange in the north-east

Kym Drady

A lecturer from the University of Sunderland has been appointed to lead a knowledge exchange initiative across the north-east which brings together academics and employers to share their knowledge and ideas.

Dr Kym Drady, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management at the University, now leads the Knowledge Exchange Agenda for the north-east branch of the CIPD.

This initiative is designed to bring together academics and employers from around the region who are undertaking research in the learning and development sector.

Kym said: “Knowledge transfer exchange partnerships have been credited with the ability to enrich creativity, develop continuous learning and improve workplace practice.

“Where new processes are developed, these are based upon based upon highly credible and contemporary research, affording organisations confidence in their ability to gain and maintain competitive advantage.”

The CIPD is the professional body for HR and people development. It has almost 160,000 members globally, offering trusted advice and independent thought leadership.

Kym added: “Under my leadership, I will ensure that the north-east University’s and local employers participating in the programme share best practice, guaranteeing the labour market needs are met both today, and into the future.”

After building on its initial success, the CIPD north-east branch Knowledge Exchange Programme will continue to hold bi-annual meetings to exchange knowledge and inspire employers, with its next event scheduled later this year.

Kym is also the north-east branch representative on the National CIPD Employment Policy forum which advises senior civil servants and politicians to inform a range of HR and Employment policy areas.

Kym will be attending the policy forum at the Palace of Westminster, London, to discuss the Government’s ‘New Deal for Workers’ and proposed changes to current employment legislation.

Dr Yvonne Dixon-Todd, Head of School of Business and Management at the University of Sunderland, said: “I am delighted to see Kym be recognised in this way and I’m sure she will make a fantastic contribution to the work of the CIPD.

“Relationships with employers and professional bodies is key to Sunderland Business School, where we embed professional practice and employers into modules and programmes. Knowledge exchange provides valuable opportunities to all.”