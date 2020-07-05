As we venture into adulthood and realize the responsibilities we need to take on in life, we realize the value of being financially savvy. Many of us can find ourselves in a situation where we could use a bit more liquidity. Money doesn’t buy happiness, but it definitely relieves pressures in a system where its circulation is essential. Whether you are planning projects into the future, need some support until your next paycheck, or even in the unexpected event of an emergency, taking out a loan is always an option to consider carefully.

In Singapore, there are different types of loans you can take, and we will help you discern what their advantages are and what kind of client they cater to.

Personal Loans

These are loans that can be taken out from a bank or other money lending institutions that don’t have to be secured against any collaterals. Most personal loans will enable you to borrow a predetermined sum over a pre-agreed period, usually at a fixed interest rate. Your repayments can then be spread over your chosen term, conditional to your contract’s terms and conditions, your monthly salary, your loan’s interest rate, and processing fees, as well as your repayment capabilities.

If you need an immediate financial boost, a personal loan is usually the first option to consider. Before you apply, you should carefully assess how much you will need to borrow – up to six times your monthly income – and how you plan on repaying it. You’ll have access to flexible repayment plans to choose from and won’t need any collateral. If you pay off early, you’ll even be able to get a discount on the interest rate repayment.

Payday Loans

When you need quick cash in an emergency, to keep you going until your next payday, these loans can really come in handy. You’ll be able to get an approval in just 30 minutes and benefit from low-interest rates, which will support you through a financial emergency without hurting your monthly budget. Singapore is one of the most expensive countries in Asia, and, despite proper budgeting, many people struggle to cope with unexpected circumstances. If you are looking for detailed information about payday loans in Singapore, https://www.bugiscredit.sg/payday-loan/ explains who they are and how to go about applying. If you are ever in a tight spot, this is the kind of loan you can rely on to carry you through, without going through a time-consuming application process.

Foreigner Loan

This one is for our friends from abroad. Moving to one of Asia’s most expensive countries can be, well, expensive. If you’re caught unawares and don’t have financial support available, you might struggle to cover your expenses. Thankfully, taking out a special loan for foreigners is as easy as it is for locals, with flexible repayment terms, and the option to borrow up to 6 times your monthly income.

Business Loans

This kind of loan can go up to $200,000. These are really helpful for small to medium businesses and are available for businesses that have been operating for over a year. If you’re self-employed, this type of loan will support your enterprise with flexible repayment tenures. Also known as working capital loans, their flexibility gives you space to steer yourself in the right direction and embrace the opportunities that will present themselves with confidence. Whether you aim to stock up and fill your inventory, cover gaps in your cash flow, or ensure your business keeps running smoothly in the short term while you tackle setbacks behind the scenes, you have a reliable option to fall back on.

Monthly Loan

Also known as monthly installment loans, these allow you to borrow more substantial amounts of money and over a longer period than a payday loan would allow. You can borrow up to 6 times your monthly income, with low-interest rates, and receive instant liquidity within the hour of the approval of your application.

To have to cover the costs of living and rent in one of the most expensive cities in Asia can sometimes be strenuous, especially if you’re also supporting loved ones. If you run a business and encounter an emergency, you want to know that you can keep things going while you sort things out. While debt can have negative connotations, intelligent debt can be a catalyst for any financial enterprise, whether personal or commercial. In choosing the right kind of loan, you’ll be able to get a service that is tailored to your financial needs, without harming your activity or your accounts.