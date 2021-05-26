Over the past year, the working world has seen a dynamic shift in the need for remote working. While the move to working from home has been a temporary solution for some, many businesses are now aware of the benefits and are looking to implement this approach in the future.

As such, staff devices and permissions will need to be updated to ensure that they’re still protected in the same way even when they’re away from the office.

Poorly secured networks are a cybercriminal’s gold mine. And as so many people have had to work from home, they’re most definitely on the lookout for weak links within your company’s security.

If you’re looking to permanently allow remote working for your workforce, it’s time to be proactive: Protect remote hosted desktops, and prevent the risk of cyber-attacks as best you can.

Here’s how to do it.

Two-factor authentication

Login information typically comprises of a username and password combination. However, two-factor authentication makes this lock harder to crack. Once the password and username have been entered, you’ll receive a one-time passcode to either the associated email or another device to ensure that the person trying to login is the right person.

Limit login attempts

Your staff should have no trouble logging into their computer or the remote network with one attempt. After all, they’re working with this device every day. By limiting the login attempts available, you can boost security and reduce the ability of hackers to guess the correct password. Hackers often possess or develop software that can enter thousands of password combinations into the login section within minutes. If you don’t limit the number of attempts permitted, you’ll quickly have bigger problems on your table.

Sure, you might need to manually help employees that have forgotten their credentials, but this is a much better approach than letting them type in the wrong password over and over again.

Promote password hygiene

The National Cyber Security Centre suggests that one of the most common causes of a security compromise is down to weak passwords being used by staff.

Luckily, there is a really simple way to avoid weak passwords being your downfall. And that’s to promote the importance of strong passwords, as well as why staff should regularly change them.

A good password should never include names, birthdays, or identifiable information. It should contain both numbers and letters – and, if permitted, special symbols. However, this can be frustrating and difficult for staff to remember. That’s why the NCSC recommends an alternative: Using a combination of three significant words instead.

Find an expert service provider

The key to managing a remotely hosted desktop network is hiring an expert provider. A provider that can offer expert IT services can ensure the infrastructure and servers on your networks are free from malware and protected from potential risks. While some businesses can afford their own in-house IT team, smaller companies can benefit from an external team that’s usually more cost-effective.

Whichever type of IT provider you have, it’s crucial they’re using the most up-to-date measures and technology for security. Businesses can suffer a wide range of repercussions if their network goes dark, so IT departments need to provide rolling backups and other techniques to secure uptime.

Need-to-work permissions

Not all departments need to access the same files on the system. Marketing doesn’t need to access the private information of the HR department, etc. As such, they shouldn’t have access to anything they don’t need.

This is a great way to ensure that weak links don’t occur within the workforce. Network security can easily be jeopardised accidentally by someone on the team: To avoid this, grant permission to users on a need-basis and ensure nothing is deleted, edited, or moved without prior knowledge.

Pre-approval for devices and locations

Even with remote working, your staff will likely be at home or a local café. By limiting access to certain locations, you can quickly identify when attacks are being attempted from further afield. Chances are, your UK-based remote worker hasn’t suddenly taken a trip to India or the US overnight.

By blocking devices from unknown locations, you can safeguard your network against cybercriminals quickly and easily.

In a similar sense, staff should only be using devices provided by the company. If they need to use personal phones or tablets, these devices should be pre-approved by the IT department. By ensuring devices are pre-approved, cybercriminals will struggle to tap into the network on their own desktops.

IT security is an important yet tedious task. Hire an expert service provider to ensure your team are fully protected and can keep doing what they do best.