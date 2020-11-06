Cycling is easy, right? You no doubt did it in your younger days, and the actual activity is a simple one to do. Yet if you haven’t pedalled on a bike for a long time, it can be intimidating to get back into the swing of things.

Despite the intimidation factor, there are many reasons why you may want to take up cycling again. For instance, there are several health benefits available if you participate in regular bike rides.

Due to these positives, you’ll want to get started as soon as possible. For help with doing so, here are four tips all beginner cyclists should take into consideration.

1. Select the right bike

First of all, the biggest decision you have to make – other than actually opting to cycle – is the bike you select. When choosing the right set of wheels, there are many different points to deliberate. This, obviously, doesn’t make the selection process an easy one.

There are bikes suitable for varying skill levels, gender, terrain, and so on. For an all-rounder, it is recommended to go with a hybrid bike. There are various womens hybrid bikes available, as well as options for men, which means you can enjoy a mix of on-road and off-road cycling.

2. Gear up

Once you have the right bike for your needs, it’s about adding the essential gear that will be used during your cycling journey. The helmet is the most essential part of the puzzle, so you’ll always want to buy a new one that is built to last. You should also take some tools along for the ride, such as spare tubes and a mini pump – you never know when a puncture could halt your travels.

As for your cycling outfit, you don’t have to go all-out and look like a Tour de France wannabe. Clothing brands are available that are designed for the recreational rider. Also, ensure you make a wise choice with your footwear.

3. Ride safe

This article has already spotlighted the importance of wearing a helmet and carrying a repair kit. However, there are various other aspects to keep in mind to stay safe when cycling. For instance, you need to always remain alert, ride with traffic, and observe all road signs.

Another tip is to avoid wearing headphones. Headphones can block out sounds such as approaching emergency vehicles. If you find music a necessity, consider a small clip-on radio or music player with a speaker that you can clip onto your clothing.

4. Get into a routine

You have the bike, and you’ve got all the gear. You have every intention of enjoying your cycling adventure.

Yet those first few rides can cause you to change your opinion quickly. They’re going to be tough on your body. It’s important you anticipate this, so you can adapt and understand it’s a long-term process.

Once you get into a regular routine, cycling becomes a lot more enjoyable and rewarding. To ensure you stick with it, you could always join a local cycling club.