How you can drive an EV for just £10 a month

With the standard price of electricity rising on 1 October, Ohme is recommending EV drivers switch to a smart tariff to reduce their running costs to potentially as low as £10 a month.

From 1 October, the new Standard Variable Tariff for electricity will rise to 26.35p/kWh, meaning the average UK driver could spend more than £440 over the course of a year running an EV.

While still less than half the cost of running a petrol car, with Ohme, the UK’s largest home EV charging company, those charging costs could be considerably lower with one of the many off-peak and smart energy tariffs on the market. EV-friendly tariffs such as Intelligent Octopus Go boast rates as low as 7p/kWh meaning a typical EV driver could run their car for less than £10 a month.

“Any EV driver charging at home should look at switching to one of the wide range of smart electricity tariffs to help them reduce their everyday running costs,” said Ohme CEO David Watson. “Charging at home is still the most affordable place for EV drivers to charge their cars even with this latest rise and changing to a smart tariff will enable to maximise those savings still further.”

Fully-charging an Audi A6 Avant e-tron with a 75.8kWh battery from 0% with an Ohme smart charger on a dynamic tariff such as Intelligent Octopus Go could cost just £5.31 for its 361 mile WLTP claimed range. By comparison, the same charge on the new SVT rate from 1 October will cost £19.97 – more than three times more.

Ohme is the official charger provider for Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Cars and the Volkswagen Group in the UK and Ireland as well as Hyundai, Smart, Suzuki and XPENG in the UK, it is also the official exclusive charger provider for customers on the Motability scheme, the largest fleet operator in the UK.

For more information go to: www.ohme-ev.com