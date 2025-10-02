Kia introduces Q4 customer offers, delivering more for less

The new Kia Sportage is available with 5.9% across finance offers, with up to £1,500 towards a Finance Deposit Contribution (FDC)

The Kia Electric Car Allowance continues to offer 3.9% APR for EV3 and EV4, with a generous £3,750 FDC towards an ‘Air’ grade, or £1,500 towards ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ grades

Kia’s other fully electric models are available with no minimum customer deposit and a £1,000 FDC on 3.9% APR finance offers

Exciting opening offers launched for new Stonic of 5.9% APR with a £1,250 FDC, and K4 available with 7.9% APR and a £1,000 FDC

Five-seat PV5 Passenger available exclusively from Kia PBV Centres with 3.9% APR on retail finance offers, and qualifies for the 1-Year Free Kia Charge ‘Plus’ offer

5.9% APR offers available across new Stonic, XCeed and Niro HEV, in addition to generous FDCs

Today, Wednesday 1 October, Kia UK is launching its latest customer offers, which provide great new ways to get into Kia’s latest models.

The brand’s latest customer offers are the first to include Kia’s recently launched and latest models including the new Sportage, K4, new Stonic, EV4, EV4 Fastback, EV5, EV6 GT, EV9 GT, and PV5 Passenger.

Kia’s Q4 2025 offers run until 16 December 2025 and are available across the Kia UK dealer network, online and at PBV Centres for PV5 Passenger orders. [1].

The new Kia Sportage

Kia’s recently updated and most popular model, the new Sportage, can now be financed with 5.9% APR on PCP deals, with a generous Finance Deposit Contribution (FDC). New Sportage customers looking at either the Hybrid or ICE powered variants get a £1,500 FDC towards their car, while Sportage PHEV customers benefit from a £500 FDC.

In addition, existing Sportage customers* looking to get into a new one can benefit from a £500 finance renewal.

The Kia Electric Car Allowance

The Kia EV3 and EV4 are available with Kia’s Electric Car Allowance, which brings together 3.9% APR finance options and generous FDCs. Customers choosing either EV3 or EV4 ‘Air’ models benefit from a £3,750 FDC, while those choosing the ‘GT-Line’ or ‘GT-Line S’ grades benefit from a £1,500 FDC. These tantalising offers are further enhanced by the addition of 1-Year Free Kia Charge ‘Plus’ across all retail-sold Kia electric cars.

Joining the UK Car of the Year and World Car of the Year, the Kia EV3, the Kia EV4 is Kia’s newest addition to the C-segment. Fully electric and initially available in hatchback form, the EV4 offers the longest driving range of any Kia EV produced to-date, up to 391 miles on a single charge*. The EV4 range starts from £34,695.

Fully electric offers

Kia’s growing stable of fully electric models continue with attractive 3.9% APR finance offers, no minimum customer deposit, and a £1,000 FDC. This includes the EV4 Fastback, EV5, EV6, EV6 GT, EV9, EV9 GT, and Niro EV. [2]

The Kia EV5 – the latest vehicle to join Kia’s line-up – is similarly sized to the ever-popular Sportage, but featuring a fully electric powertrain. Pricing starts from £39,295 for the entry-grade ‘Air’. Range is up to 329 miles from a single charge of its 81.4kWh battery.

The Kia EV4 Fastback adds a striking and exciting saloon-type body option for customers in place of the standard EV4’s hatchback design. Prices start from £40,895 for the EV4 Fastback ‘Air’ grade.

The Kia EV6 GT and EV9 GT are Kia’s latest and most powerful machines, offering a compelling blend of performance, design and comfort – all thanks to phenomenal electric power.

Kia EV Finance Upgrade

For customers who already have a Kia but want to go electric, existing Kia Finance customers of any Kia model can save £1,000 with the ‘Kia EV Finance Upgrade’ when switching to one of Kia’s award-winning fully electric cars. This covers every EV in Kia’s line-up – EV3, EV4, EV4 Fastback, EV5, EV6, EV6 GT, EV9, EV9 GT, or Niro EV [3].

Kia PV5 Passenger offer [1]

The Kia PV5 Passenger is available with 3.9% APR on retail finance offers up to 36 months, and no minimum customer deposit. The PV5 is Kia’s first PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) to launch in the UK, with all versions benefiting from Kia’s industry-leading seven-year/100,000-mile warranty. The PV5 Passenger is priced from £32,995 on-the-road and is initially available with five seats, two trim grades, and two battery size options. The ‘Essential’ grade can be equipped with either battery size, while the ‘Plus’ grade is exclusively available with the Long Range battery. The Long Range 71.2kWh battery can deliver up to 256 miles* on a charge, while the Standard Range battery provides up to 183 miles* per charge. The PV5 Passenger is exclusively available to order from Kia PBV Centres: https://www.kia.com/uk/about/news/kia-announces-pbv-centre-locations/

Kia EV: 1-Year Free Kia Charge ‘Plus’

Retail customers buying a new Kia fully electric model can benefit from a 1-Year Free Kia Charge ‘Plus’ subscription [1]. This includes the EV3, EV4, EV4 Fastback, EV5, EV6, EV6 GT, EV9, EV9 GT, Niro EV and PV5 Passenger. Voucher codes are provided directly to new customers of these fully electric models shortly after their vehicle is registered.

Exclusive to Kia customers, Kia Charge is designed to simplify public EV charging and offers seamless access to more than one million connectors across Europe, including over 60,000 charge points in the UK. Kia Charge ‘Plus’ provides a 15% discount versus the standard Kia Charge ‘Easy’ tariff across most networks (excludes bp pulse, Pod Point and Ionity). Kia Charge ‘Plus’ also waives the session fee, making electric motoring even more attractive.

EV6 Loyalty Saving

For customers looking to trade in their current Kia EV6, there is a £2,000 loyalty saving discount available off the price of a new Kia EV6 [4]. The EV6 Loyalty Saving offer is available in addition to the Kia EV Finance Upgrade offer.

5.9% APR on SUVs

Customers looking to get behind the wheel of Kia’s popular compact SUV models can benefit from 5.9% APR finance offers [5]. This includes the recently unveiled new Stonic, XCeed, and Niro HEV. Each of these cars further benefits from substantial FDCs for customers choosing a three-year PCP offer: new Stonic £1,250 FDC; XCeed £2,000 FDC, and Niro HEV £2,000 FDC.

7.9% APR on Kia’s best-selling cars

Customers looking to get into a K4, the latest addition to Kia’s petrol-powered line-up, can choose finance options with 7.9% APR with a £1,000 FDC towards the deposit.

Additional models available with 7.9% APR [6] on finance offers include the Picanto, Niro PHEV or Sorento.

Small Car Finance Upgrade

Existing Picanto finance customers looking to upgrade to the latest Picanto model, or Stonic customers looking to get into a new Stonic, can each benefit from a £500 finance renewal offer. Similarly, existing Rio customers can either choose to jump into a new Picanto or new Stonic and benefit from the same £500 finance renewal offer. [3]

Generous Finance Deposit Contributions [1]

Kia’s FDCs add money towards your deposit contribution, ensuring both new and returning customers can get an even better offer. Savings include: £2,000 towards the deposit for a Niro HEV or XCeed; £1,250 towards a Stonic; £1,000 towards an EV3, EV4, EV5, EV6, EV9, Niro EV, PV5, new Sportage petrol, Sportage HEV, Ceed, ProCeed, or Ceed Sportswagon. Finally, £500 is available towards the deposit of a Picanto, Niro PHEV, Sportage PHEV, or Sorento.