HP offers playtime solution with INKmaginary Toys

As the days turn to nights sooner – and with weather not ideal for outdoor play, HP has looked to rectify the current challenges faced by playtime with the announcement of HP INKmaginary Toys.

HP INKmaginary Toys leverage HP Printables, the site dedicated to offering print outs and colouring sheets, to enhance existing toy bricks. With tactically placed circles made for hole punchers, children can transform their print outs from one dimension artwork into fully fledged, creative, 3D toys that offer older toys a new lease of live. Clipping the paper onto the toy bricks is as easy as it is satisfying!

This launch of HP INKmaginary Toys catapults home office printers from a necessary work appliance into an essential tool for toy creation.

The initial batch of designs seek to inform children around endangered UK species – these include:

Hedgehog

Greater horseshoe bat

Northern pool frog & lilypad

Bumblebee

Grasshopper

Monarch butterfly

Juniper tree

Capercaillie

Each animal comes with its own guide on how to build the brick element, as well as how to forge the paper component to the toy brick frame.

The HP INKmaginary Toys announcement coincides with the launch of HP’s paper add-on service for Instant Ink. This allows for pre-paid cartridge recycling and automated FSC-certified paper delivered to your door meaning the collection of HP INKmaginary Toys can grow sustainably and effortlessly.

With 79% of parents agreeing that printed educational resources make it easier for them to collaborate with their child on things like homework assignments – essential services like HP’s paper add-on service for Instant INK allows for unparalleled convenience.

Paper Add-On Service can be added to any Instant Ink subscription. All plans include high-quality, forest-conscious HP Paper designed for a wide range of everyday printing. It is also certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, which means that paper is only sourced from responsibly managed forests to contribute to a forest positive future for generations to come.