Huge success for The Glasshouse’s Big Bruckner Weekend

ByDave Stopher

Mar 5, 2024

Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Anton Bruckner, The Glasshouse International Centre for Music welcomed nearly 500 musicians to their Big Bruckner Weekend, which took place 1-3 March. The only event of its kind in the UK, there were nearly 7500 attendances across the weekend, a feat as immense as the composers’ symphonies.

The weekend hosted exceptional performances from the North’s orchestras, with Royal Northern Sinfonia and its Chorus joined by visiting orchestras – Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, The Hallé, and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

More information on the weekend can be found here.

