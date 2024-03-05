COUPLE HAVE THE ULTIMATE WEDDING BAND, COURTESY OF HARDWICK FESTIVAL

FORGET cover bands belting out well-worn hits, one North East couple is going to have one of the biggest groups on the planet as the background to their unique wedding day.

Arianne Simmons and fiancé Nathan Carter didn’t hesitate when they discovered that there was a new attraction at this year’s Hardwick Festival – the opportunity to get married.

And the thrilled couple signed up to one of only three packages available across the August event in County Durham, before discovering that Snow Patrol was headlining on the day.

The couple, who live in Sedgefield, have been together for nine years and have been regular attendees at Hardwick Festival, which takes place each year in the grounds of Hardwick Hall Hotel.

So, when they found out that they could combine their love of music with the most important day of their lives, the pair didn’t hesitate.

“We’ve been thinking about getting married for quite a while, although we’re not even engaged yet,” said Arianne, who works for a workwear company.

“I’m on the mailing list for information about Hardwick Festival so when it came through that you could get married I rang Nathan – who works away during the week – and said it would be perfect for us.

“We went to Hardwick for a meeting and we agreed to take Saturday 17 August – although at that time we didn’t even know who the headline act was, but when we found out we were absolutely over the moon.

“It’s going to be an absolutely amazing day.”

The couple will get married at Hardwick’s Floral Chapel before having a formal wedding breakfast.

“We wanted to have a traditional ceremony but then really enjoy the festival,” said 28-year-old Arianne.

They will be joined by 60 guests and once the formalities are over, they will have Hardwick’s double decker bus for the rest of the day which will also give them a perfect view point to watch all of the performers – including Snow Patrol.

“It’s just an amazing way to get married,” said Arianne.

“We get everything from VIP wristbands for everyone to personalised wellies for us and a glamping pod to stay in – as well as 10 weekend passes for next year’s festival.

“We’ve sent out the save the dates and everyone can’t wait.

“We’ve even had a friend cancel her holiday flights and go later so she can attend. It’s going to be incredible.”

All three wedding options – one each day – were snapped up within hours of being released.

Hardwick Festival is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a stellar line-up including Becky Hill headlining on Friday 16 August and Richard Ashcroft on Sunday 18 August.

Tickets for the event are available at www.hardwickfestivals.co.uk

Hardwick Hall Hotel has numerous packages available for weddings outside of the festival period. For further information visit www.hardwickhallhotel.co.uk