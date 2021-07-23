A Ferrari California, formerly owned by Four Weddings and a Funeral star Hugh Grant, is now for sale on Auto Trader for just £79,950

The sportscar was bought by the British actor in 2012 as a 50 th birthday present to himself

8th June 2021 – Rom-com actor, Hugh Grant’s Ferrari California is currently for sale on Auto Trader for the grand sum of £79,950 – a steal considering similar Ferraris cost upwards of £100,000.

It was bought by the floppy-haired actor as a 50th birthday gift to himself in 2012, the same year his second child was born. Known for playing the bumbling yet endearing love interest in Hollywood films, Hugh Grant has shown a different side to himself with his love of fast cars and flashy motors.

The 2012 California has just 27,000 miles on the clock and was driven for fifteen months by Hugh, before he swapped to a different model. It is reported to have cost the Notting Hill star a whopping £143,000 from new.

Hugh Grant stated he loved the ‘bang’ noise of changing gears in this Ferrari, so it’s no surprise it can reach speeds of up to 193 mph and achieves the 0 – 62 mph sprint in just 3.8 seconds. If you like fast cars and famous actors, this is a match made in heaven – indeed, it could be a love story as good as Love Actually.

The convertible boasts a folding metal roof, diamond stitched leather seats and 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It is finished in prestigious gunmetal grey, with bright orange Ferrari embroidered interior. No expense has been spared on the sportscar, featuring optional Maganride dampers, allowing you to soften or firm up the California’s ride. It also hosts an exterior sports grille, high power hi-fi system and heated seats enhanced with memory foam.

The convertible is being sold by Quirks Car Company in Essex, who are a specialist supercar dealership. You can buy this car from the comfort of your own home with home delivery available nationwide.

Auto Trader’s Rory Reid says: “Auto Trader has a long tradition of advertising the cars of the rich and famous, and usually they have a premium attached to them because of the celebrity ownership. This one bucks the trend though and is less costly than other Ferrari Californias. You could even go as far to say this is a bit of a steal!”

