Hundreds of new homes will be built on Teesside after two multi-million pound residential developments were given the green light.

The news will see 570 two, three, four and five bedroomed homes built by Miller Homes and Bellway on a 15-hectare site at Upper Warren off Merlin Way in Hartlepool, after the local planning committee approved the project. Onsite construction work, which will include 103 affordable homes, is expected to start in spring 2021.

In a separate move, Middlesbrough Council has approved plans by Avant Homes to develop 139 new two, three, four and five bedroomed homes on the former St David’s School site in Acklam, Middlesbrough. Onsite work is expected to start in the summer of 2021.

The housebuilders along with North East planning consultants Hedley Planning Services, estimate that over 2,200 direct and indirect jobs will be and supported within the Teesside area in the wake of the two planning approvals. Many of these jobs will be newly created.

Millions of pounds will also be pumped into the local economy over the next few years as people move in and spend on local services and amenities.

The Upper Warren development is expected to generate upwards of £7m in tax revenue including over £640,000 annually in additional council tax revenue, while the Acklam site will create £1.67m in tax revenue and boost local council tax revenue by £160,000 annually.

Plans for the sites also include attractive landscaped trees and shrubbery in accordance with the approved Open Space and Landscaping Plan, which will further boost amenities for local people.

Stephen Litherland, director at Hedley Planning Services’ Wynyard office, who oversaw both planning applications, said the developments will provide a big boost for the regional housing stock, in particular for people who want to stay living in the area but are looking to move up the property ladder.

He said: “We’re are working with property developers and local planning authorities to ensure schemes like these are both viable and form part of initiatives that are seen as a welcome boost to local areas, contributing towards meeting the strong demand for quality homes.

“As planners, we always want to see the creation of beneficial housing developments in the North East that will leave a long-lasting legacy. These new ones will undoubtedly have a big impact and contribute to a positive change to these parts of Teesside.”