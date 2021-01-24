An apparel collection inspired by the world of LEGO® NINJAGO® entwined with a trending streetwear approach and HYPE.’s loud and proud essence. Featuring a 28-piece collection of: tees, shirts, shorts, hoodies, joggers, jackets and bags. Available from JUSTHYPE.com from January 15th and via LEGO.com from January 14th.

In the 2020 LEGO® NINJAGO® TV series the ninja will for the first time enter a new realm; the Prime Empire. The urban, futuristic and colourful city, was the inspiration behind creating the first urban streetwear collection with LEGO® NINJAGO®.

The collection illustrates exciting memorable moments and characters from the franchise’s hugely successful TV series and the fictional world of LEGO® NINJAGO® building sets, Japanese & Chinese myths and culture.

Boasting mesh panelling, embroidery, on-trend chunky taping, branded neck ribs and over-sized graphics. With a metallic look accentuating the prints and the use of metal D rings; emphasising the power of the LEGO® NINJAGO® spirit.

Featuring over-sized silhouettes in the LEGO® NINJAGO® iconic colour palette of yellow, deep red, and monochrome, with the placement of the secret LEGO® NINJAGO® language spelling out ‘JUST HYPE’ throughout the collection, each individual tee showcases prints of your all-time favourite LEGO® NINJAGO® characters.

It’s a collection to achieve and inspire greatness. “A Ninja never quits”.