  • Exterior design upgrades for a pure new look
  • SE Connect and Ultimate trims introduced alongside revised Premium specification
  • 3001 mile range from 64kWh battery, 1891 mile range from 39.2kWh battery
  • Prices from £30,1254 or £297 p/m for SE Connect 39kWh, £359 p/mfor Premium 64kWh

Leatherhead, 11th March

Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the New KONA Electric, the Company’s game changing zero emission electric vehicle.

First released in 2018, KONA Electric quickly garnered a reputation for delivering high levels of efficiency and genuine long distance capability thanks to its powerful electric drivetrain. Since launch, KONA Electric has continued to receive industry recognition for both its technical strengths and for its democratization of electric vehicles to the wider consumer market.

The New KONA Electric has undergone a series of exterior design updates; at the front with a new-look closed grille and new LED Daytime Running Lights and new, sharper headlamps that incorporate multifaceted reflector (MFR) technology. Air inlets in front of the wheel arch claddings enhance its aerodynamics and reduce turbulence in the front wheelhouse area and the functional air intake in the lower bumper is visually enhanced by horizontal satin accent bars. To the side, new painted wheel arch claddings give the New KONA Electric a fresh new look, with a new 17” alloy wheel design, new rear bumper and revised rear lamps completing the design changes.

Amongst the specification enhancements for New KONA Electric, interior additions include a standard 10.25” driver’s digital supervision instrument cluster with a choice of display options and information displays, whilst the 10.25” AVN system is now standard across the range, with its combination of Bluelink® app control, KRELL premium multi speaker sound and navigation with voice control.

New KONA Electric continues with a choice of two powertrain offerings, a 39.2kWh with 136PS and a range of 189 miles1, or the 64kWh with 204PS and a range of 300 miles1. Both models offer charging flexibility with standard 7 pin Type 2 CCS and 3 pin ICCB charging cables. New KONA Electric can be charged from as little as 47 minutes on a 100kW charger2, with a full recharge from a 7.2kW charger obtained in just 6 hours2

Three trim levels are available to customers with the new SE Connect and Ultimate trims joining a revised Premium specification. From £33,125 on the road, the KONA Electric SE Connect 39.2kWh is offered with the usual Hyundai high level of standard specification including a standard 10.25” digital supervision instrument cluster, 10.25” AVN system with subscription free Apple Car Play® and Android Auto®, 5 year Bluelink® subscription and 10 years of map updates via the MapCare scheme. Standard rear parking sensors with a rear view camera, keyless entry with stop/start button and smart adaptive cruise control with stop/go function all provide customers with convenience when driving.

The Premium trim has been revised from the previous model, with standard equipment additions including full LED headlamps, heated front seats heated steering wheel and cabin ambient lighting. Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCA) are also added to the already comprehensive safety equipment list. Other key features for the Premium include front parking sensors, LED rear lights, power folding mirrors, automatic windscreen wipers and wireless device charging point. The Premium is available with a choice of two powertrains, the 39.2kWh battery, 100kW motor with 136PS and 189 milerange or the 64kWh battery, 150kW motor with 204PS and 3001 mile range.

New to the KONA Electric range is the Ultimate 64 kWh, which now adds an electric tilt and slide sunroof and the Highway Drive Assist function to an already comprehensive specification, including head up display, leather upholstery with full electric adjustments to the front, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

New KONA Electric is available with a choice of 10 exterior finishes, including 6 new colours:

Colour

Finish

Colour

Finish

Misty Jungle (new)

Pearl

Dive in Jeju (new)

Solid

Surfy Blue (new)

Metallic

Galactic Grey

Metallic

Ingnite Flame (new)

Special Solid

Dark Knight

Pearl

Cyber Grey (new)

Metallic

Pulse Red

Pearl

Atlas White (new)

Special Solid

Phantom Black

Pearl

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “KONA Electric has been a fundamental player in the UK’s fast growing electric vehicle market and the latest updates will see us continue to offer customers a truly viable fully electric model that meets their expectations in terms of cost, range and equipment levels.”

All New KONA Electric models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 8 year 100,000 mile High Voltage Battery Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing – for the very latest pricing information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/kona-electric

Model

Recommended OTR

Recommended OTR inc PICG

P11D value

BIK Tax %

SE Connect 39kWh

£33,125.00

£30,125.00

£33,070.00

0%

Premium 39kWh

£34,475.00

£31,475.00

£34,420.00

0%

Premium 64kWh

£38,225.00

£35,225.00

£38,170.00

0%

Ultimate 64kWh

£40,375.00

£37,375.00

£40,320.00

0%

Options

  

Models

Retail Price

Special Solid paint: Ignite flame / Atlas White

All

£300.00

Metallic / Pearl Paint

All

£565.00

Heat Pump

All

£875.00
           

Finance examples based on a 4 year 4.6% APR Representative Hyundai Personal Contract Purchase available to 31/03/2021, £4,720 customer deposit, £1,750 Hyundai Deposit Contribution and 8,000 miles p.a. Full terms and conditions apply

Model

 

 

 

 

SE Connect 39kWh

£297

Premium 39kWh

£315

Premium 64kWh

£359

Ultimate 64kWh

£397

 
Specifications – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/kona-electric

Description

SE Connect

Premium

Ultimate

MOTOR & BATTERY CAPACITY

      

100kW Electric Motor (136ps) & 39kWh Lithium-Ion Battery

150kW Electric Motor (204ps) & 64kWh Lithium-Ion Battery

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

      

Single Speed Transmission

EXTERIOR

  

 

  

17″ Alloy Wheels

Door Mirrors – Body Coloured

Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured

Roof Rails

INTERIOR STYLING

      

Interior Door Handles – Chrome Effect

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

SEATING

      

Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments

Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric)

Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)

Driver’s Seat Manual Adjustments

Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments

Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric)

Front Passenger’s Seat Manual Adjustments

Front Seats – Heated

Front Seats – Ventilated

Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated

Seat Trim – Cloth

Seat Trim – Leather (Seat Facings Only)

VENTILATION & VISIBILITY

      

Air Conditioning – Climate Control

Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror

Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor

Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor

Climate Control with Automatic De-fog System for Front Windscreen

Cornering Lights – Static

Daytime Running Lights – LED

Headlights – Full LED (MFR)

Headlights – Halogen

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Indicator Lights – Door Mirror

Interior Light – Ambient Lighting

Interior Light – Centre

Interior Light – Front

Positioning Lights – LED

Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate

Rear Lights – LED

Solar Glass with Windscreen Shade Band

Sunroof – Electric tilt and slide

Windscreen Auto Defog Function

CONVENIENCE

      

Battery Heater

Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop and Go Function

Cup Holders – Front

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function

Drive Mode Selector

Electric Windows – Front and Rear

Electric Windows – Front with Drivers Anti-trap Mechanism and One-touch Control

Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger Seat

Heated Steering Wheel

Parking Brake – Electric

Parking Sensors – Front and Rear

Parking Sensors – Rear

Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System

Regenerative Brake Shift Paddles

Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Power On/Off Button

Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable

Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirrors Illuminated

Sunglasses Holder

Tyre Repair Kit

Windscreen Washer Fluid Sensor and Warning Indicator

TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT

      

10.25″ Widescreen Navigation with Bluelink & Mapcare

Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition

Digital Clock

Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with TFT Display (10.25″)

Head Up Display (HUD)

KRELL Premium Audio – 8 Speaker + Subwoofer

Phone Connection – Android Auto™

Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™

Radio – RDS and Digital DAB

Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

USB and AUX Connections – Front

USB Charger – Centre Console

Wireless Phone Charging Pad

SAFETY & SECURITY

      

Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian and Cycle Detection

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Central Locking – Remote Control

eCall

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Highway Drive Assist (HDA)

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Immobiliser

ISLW (Intelligent Speed Limit Warning)

Lane Follow Assist (LFA)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCA)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Display

CUSTOMER OPTIONS

      

Metallic / Pearl / Special Solid Paint

Heat Pump

WARRANTY

      

100% MapCare Programme – 10 years of Map Updates

12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty

Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks

Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

Hyundai Roadside Assistance

KONA High Voltage Battery Warranty – 8 Years, 100,000 Miles

CHARGING

      

CCS Combo Rapid Charge Port (50kW)

Charging Cable – 7 Pin Type 2

Charging Cable – Emergency 3 Pin Connector (ICCB)


Technical – for the very latest pricing information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/kona-electric

Description

Electric 64 kWh Battery 204PS

Electric 39.2 kWh Battery 136PS

ELECTRIC MOTOR

    

Electric Motor Type

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

Electric Motor Max Power (PS/kW)

204 / 150.0 (PS/kW)

136 / 100.0 (PS/kW)

Electric Motor Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

395 / 291.3 (Nm/lbs ft)

395 / 291.3 (Nm/lbs ft)

0-62mph (seconds)

7.9

9.9

Top Speed (mph)

104

96

HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY

    

Battery Type

Lithium-ion Polymer

Battery Power (kW)

170

113

Battery Capacity (kWh/Ah)

64

39.2

Voltage

356

327

CHARGING

    

Charging Port

CCS Combo / Type 2

Estimated Charging Emergency 3 Pin Connector (ICCB) (10-100%)

28 Hours

17 Hours

Estimated Charging Wallbox 7.2kW single phase (10-100%)

9 Hours 15 Minutes

6 Hours

Estimated Charging Wallbox 10.5kW 3 phase (10-100%)

6 Hours 50 Minutes

4 Hours 20 Minutes

Estimated Public 50kW CCS (10-80%)

64 Minutes

48 Minutes

Estimated Public 100kW CCS (10-80%)

47 Minutes

47 Minutes

On Board Charger (kW)

10.5

SUSPENSION

    

Front

MacPherson Strut Type

Rear

Multi-Link Type

STEERING

    

System

Motor Driven Power Steering (C-MDPS)

Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns

2.5

Turning Circle (metres)

10.4

BRAKE

    

System

Power Assisted Braking System with ABS and EBD

Front

305mm Ventilated Disc

Rear

300mm Solid Disc

DIMENSIONS

    

Overall Length (mm)

4205

Overall Width (mm)

1800 (exc mirrors) / 2070 (inc mirrors)

Wheelbase (mm)

2600

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

Electric 64 kWh Battery 204PS

Electric 39.2 kWh Battery 136PS

Kerb Weight (kg)

1685-1743

1535-1593

Payload (kg)

427-485

427-485

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

2170

2020

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked

100

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked

100

Gross Train Weight (kg)

2270

2020

Noseweight (kg)

100

Max Roof Weight (kg)

80

80

SE Connect

Electric 64 kWh Battery 204PS

Electric 39.2 kWh Battery 136PS

Front Tyre

215/55 R17

Rear Tyre

215/55 R17

Front Wheel

7.0J x 17 Alloy

Real Wheel

7.0J x 17 Alloy

Front Track

1564

Rear Track

1575

Overall Height (mm)

1570

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

332 (seats up) / 1114 (seats down)

CO2 Emissions (g/km)

0

Max Potential EV Range (Miles/Km)

189/305

Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh/ 100Km)

14.3

Premium

Electric 64 kWh Battery 204PS

Electric 39.2 kWh Battery 136PS

Front Tyre

215/55 R17

Rear Tyre

215/55 R17

Front Wheel

7.0J x 17 Alloy

Real Wheel

7.0J x 17 Alloy

Front Track

1564

Rear Track

1575

Overall Height (mm)

1570

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

332 (seats up) / 1114 (seats down)

CO2 Emissions (g/km)

0

0

Max Potential EV Range (Miles/Km)

300/484

189/305

Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh/100Km)

14.7

14.3

Ultimate

Electric 64 kWh Battery 204PS

Electric 39.2 kWh Battery 136PS

Front Tyre

215/55 R17

Rear Tyre

215/55 R17

Front Wheel

7.0J x 17 Alloy

Real Wheel

7.0J x 17 Alloy

Front Track

1564

Rear Track

1575

Overall Height (mm)

1570

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

332 (seats up) / 1114 (seats down)

  

CO2 Emissions (g/km)

0

Max Potential EV Range (Miles/Km)

300/484

Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh/100Km)

14.7

*1 – Range and consumption figures obtained under the Worldwide Harmonised Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP)
*2 – Figures for 39.2kWh battery
*3 – Kona Electric Premium, £359pm on a 4 year 4.6% APR Representative Hyundai Personal Contract Purchase available to 31/03/2021, £4,720 customer deposit, £1,750 Hyundai Deposit Contribution and 8,000 miles p.a. Full terms and conditions apply, please see hyundai.co.uk/offers/model/Kona-electric.
*4 – Price includes £3,000 Government PICG