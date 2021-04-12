Exterior design upgrades for a pure new look

SE Connect and Ultimate trims introduced alongside revised Premium specification

300 1 mile range from 64kWh battery, 189 1 mile range from 39.2kWh battery

Prices from £30,1254 or £297 p/m for SE Connect 39kWh, £359 p/m3 for Premium 64kWh

Leatherhead, 11th March

Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the New KONA Electric, the Company’s game changing zero emission electric vehicle.

First released in 2018, KONA Electric quickly garnered a reputation for delivering high levels of efficiency and genuine long distance capability thanks to its powerful electric drivetrain. Since launch, KONA Electric has continued to receive industry recognition for both its technical strengths and for its democratization of electric vehicles to the wider consumer market.

The New KONA Electric has undergone a series of exterior design updates; at the front with a new-look closed grille and new LED Daytime Running Lights and new, sharper headlamps that incorporate multifaceted reflector (MFR) technology. Air inlets in front of the wheel arch claddings enhance its aerodynamics and reduce turbulence in the front wheelhouse area and the functional air intake in the lower bumper is visually enhanced by horizontal satin accent bars. To the side, new painted wheel arch claddings give the New KONA Electric a fresh new look, with a new 17” alloy wheel design, new rear bumper and revised rear lamps completing the design changes.

Amongst the specification enhancements for New KONA Electric, interior additions include a standard 10.25” driver’s digital supervision instrument cluster with a choice of display options and information displays, whilst the 10.25” AVN system is now standard across the range, with its combination of Bluelink® app control, KRELL premium multi speaker sound and navigation with voice control.

New KONA Electric continues with a choice of two powertrain offerings, a 39.2kWh with 136PS and a range of 189 miles1, or the 64kWh with 204PS and a range of 300 miles1. Both models offer charging flexibility with standard 7 pin Type 2 CCS and 3 pin ICCB charging cables. New KONA Electric can be charged from as little as 47 minutes on a 100kW charger2, with a full recharge from a 7.2kW charger obtained in just 6 hours2

Three trim levels are available to customers with the new SE Connect and Ultimate trims joining a revised Premium specification. From £33,125 on the road, the KONA Electric SE Connect 39.2kWh is offered with the usual Hyundai high level of standard specification including a standard 10.25” digital supervision instrument cluster, 10.25” AVN system with subscription free Apple Car Play® and Android Auto®, 5 year Bluelink® subscription and 10 years of map updates via the MapCare scheme. Standard rear parking sensors with a rear view camera, keyless entry with stop/start button and smart adaptive cruise control with stop/go function all provide customers with convenience when driving.

The Premium trim has been revised from the previous model, with standard equipment additions including full LED headlamps, heated front seats heated steering wheel and cabin ambient lighting. Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCA) are also added to the already comprehensive safety equipment list. Other key features for the Premium include front parking sensors, LED rear lights, power folding mirrors, automatic windscreen wipers and wireless device charging point. The Premium is available with a choice of two powertrains, the 39.2kWh battery, 100kW motor with 136PS and 189 mile1 range or the 64kWh battery, 150kW motor with 204PS and 3001 mile range.

New to the KONA Electric range is the Ultimate 64 kWh, which now adds an electric tilt and slide sunroof and the Highway Drive Assist function to an already comprehensive specification, including head up display, leather upholstery with full electric adjustments to the front, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

New KONA Electric is available with a choice of 10 exterior finishes, including 6 new colours:

Colour Finish Colour Finish Misty Jungle (new) Pearl Dive in Jeju (new) Solid Surfy Blue (new) Metallic Galactic Grey Metallic Ingnite Flame (new) Special Solid Dark Knight Pearl Cyber Grey (new) Metallic Pulse Red Pearl Atlas White (new) Special Solid Phantom Black Pearl

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “KONA Electric has been a fundamental player in the UK’s fast growing electric vehicle market and the latest updates will see us continue to offer customers a truly viable fully electric model that meets their expectations in terms of cost, range and equipment levels.”

All New KONA Electric models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 8 year 100,000 mile High Voltage Battery Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing – for the very latest pricing information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/kona-electric

Model Recommended OTR Recommended OTR inc PICG P11D value BIK Tax % SE Connect 39kWh £33,125.00 £30,125.00 £33,070.00 0% Premium 39kWh £34,475.00 £31,475.00 £34,420.00 0% Premium 64kWh £38,225.00 £35,225.00 £38,170.00 0% Ultimate 64kWh £40,375.00 £37,375.00 £40,320.00 0% Options Models Retail Price Special Solid paint: Ignite flame / Atlas White All £300.00 Metallic / Pearl Paint All £565.00 Heat Pump All £875.00

Finance examples based on a 4 year 4.6% APR Representative Hyundai Personal Contract Purchase available to 31/03/2021, £4,720 customer deposit, £1,750 Hyundai Deposit Contribution and 8,000 miles p.a. Full terms and conditions apply

Model SE Connect 39kWh £297 Premium 39kWh £315 Premium 64kWh £359 Ultimate 64kWh £397



Specifications – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/kona-electric

Description SE Connect Premium Ultimate MOTOR & BATTERY CAPACITY 100kW Electric Motor (136ps) & 39kWh Lithium-Ion Battery ● ● – 150kW Electric Motor (204ps) & 64kWh Lithium-Ion Battery – ● ● ENGINE & TRANSMISSION Single Speed Transmission ● ● ● EXTERIOR 17″ Alloy Wheels ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Body Coloured ● ● ● Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● ● ● Roof Rails ● ● ● INTERIOR STYLING Interior Door Handles – Chrome Effect ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel ● ● ● SEATING Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments – – ● Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric) – – ● Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● ● – Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Manual Adjustments ● ● – Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments – – ● Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric) – – ● Front Passenger’s Seat Manual Adjustments ● ● – Front Seats – Heated – ● ● Front Seats – Ventilated – – ● Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated – – ● Seat Trim – Cloth ● ● – Seat Trim – Leather (Seat Facings Only) – – ● VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Air Conditioning – Climate Control ● ● ● Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror – ● ● Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor ● ● ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor – ● ● Climate Control with Automatic De-fog System for Front Windscreen ● ● ● Cornering Lights – Static – – ● Daytime Running Lights – LED ● ● ● Headlights – Full LED (MFR) – ● ● Headlights – Halogen ● – – High Beam Assist (HBA) – – ● Indicator Lights – Door Mirror ● ● ● Interior Light – Ambient Lighting ● ● Interior Light – Centre ● ● ● Interior Light – Front ● ● ● Positioning Lights – LED ● ● ● Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate – ● ● Rear Lights – LED – ● ● Solar Glass with Windscreen Shade Band – ● ● Sunroof – Electric tilt and slide – – ● Windscreen Auto Defog Function ● ● ● CONVENIENCE Battery Heater ● ● ● Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop and Go Function ● ● ● Cup Holders – Front ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated ● – – Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function – ● ● Drive Mode Selector ● ● ● Electric Windows – Front and Rear ● ● ● Electric Windows – Front with Drivers Anti-trap Mechanism and One-touch Control ● ● ● Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger Seat ● ● ● Heated Steering Wheel – ● ● Parking Brake – Electric ● ● ● Parking Sensors – Front and Rear – ● ● Parking Sensors – Rear ● – – Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System ● ● ● Regenerative Brake Shift Paddles ● ● ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Power On/Off Button ● ● ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● ● ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirrors Illuminated ● ● ● Sunglasses Holder ● ● ● Tyre Repair Kit ● ● ● Windscreen Washer Fluid Sensor and Warning Indicator ● ● ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT 10.25″ Widescreen Navigation with Bluelink & Mapcare ● ● ● Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition ● ● ● Digital Clock ● ● ● Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with TFT Display (10.25″) ● ● ● Head Up Display (HUD) – – ● KRELL Premium Audio – 8 Speaker + Subwoofer ● ● ● Phone Connection – Android Auto™ ● ● ● Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ ● ● ● Radio – RDS and Digital DAB ● ● ● Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear ● ● ● Steering Wheel Audio Controls ● ● ● USB and AUX Connections – Front ● ● ● USB Charger – Centre Console ● ● ● Wireless Phone Charging Pad – ● ● SAFETY & SECURITY Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags ● ● ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● ● ● Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian and Cycle Detection ● ● ● Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) – ● ● Central Locking – Remote Control ● ● ● eCall ● ● ● Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ● ● ● Forward Collision Warning (FCW) ● ● ● Highway Drive Assist (HDA) – – ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● ● ● Immobiliser ● ● ● ISLW (Intelligent Speed Limit Warning) – ● ● Lane Follow Assist (LFA) ● ● ● Lane Keep Assist (LKA) ● ● ● Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCA) – ● ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Display ● ● ● CUSTOMER OPTIONS Metallic / Pearl / Special Solid Paint □ □ □ Heat Pump □ □ □ WARRANTY 100% MapCare Programme – 10 years of Map Updates ● ● ● 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty ● ● ● Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks ● ● ● Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty ● ● ● Hyundai Roadside Assistance ● ● ● KONA High Voltage Battery Warranty – 8 Years, 100,000 Miles ● ● ● CHARGING CCS Combo Rapid Charge Port (50kW) ● ● ● Charging Cable – 7 Pin Type 2 ● ● ● Charging Cable – Emergency 3 Pin Connector (ICCB) ● ● ●



Technical – for the very latest pricing information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/kona-electric

Description Electric 64 kWh Battery 204PS Electric 39.2 kWh Battery 136PS ELECTRIC MOTOR Electric Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Electric Motor Max Power (PS/kW) 204 / 150.0 (PS/kW) 136 / 100.0 (PS/kW) Electric Motor Torque (Nm/lbs ft) 395 / 291.3 (Nm/lbs ft) 395 / 291.3 (Nm/lbs ft) 0-62mph (seconds) 7.9 9.9 Top Speed (mph) 104 96 HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY Battery Type Lithium-ion Polymer Battery Power (kW) 170 113 Battery Capacity (kWh/Ah) 64 39.2 Voltage 356 327 CHARGING Charging Port CCS Combo / Type 2 Estimated Charging Emergency 3 Pin Connector (ICCB) (10-100%) 28 Hours 17 Hours Estimated Charging Wallbox 7.2kW single phase (10-100%) 9 Hours 15 Minutes 6 Hours Estimated Charging Wallbox 10.5kW 3 phase (10-100%) 6 Hours 50 Minutes 4 Hours 20 Minutes Estimated Public 50kW CCS (10-80%) 64 Minutes 48 Minutes Estimated Public 100kW CCS (10-80%) 47 Minutes 47 Minutes On Board Charger (kW) 10.5 SUSPENSION Front MacPherson Strut Type Rear Multi-Link Type STEERING System Motor Driven Power Steering (C-MDPS) Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns 2.5 Turning Circle (metres) 10.4 BRAKE System Power Assisted Braking System with ABS and EBD Front 305mm Ventilated Disc Rear 300mm Solid Disc DIMENSIONS Overall Length (mm) 4205 Overall Width (mm) 1800 (exc mirrors) / 2070 (inc mirrors) Wheelbase (mm) 2600 WEIGHT AND CAPACITY Electric 64 kWh Battery 204PS Electric 39.2 kWh Battery 136PS Kerb Weight (kg) 1685-1743 1535-1593 Payload (kg) 427-485 427-485 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg) 2170 2020 Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked 100 – Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked 100 – Gross Train Weight (kg) 2270 2020 Noseweight (kg) 100 – Max Roof Weight (kg) 80 80 SE Connect Electric 64 kWh Battery 204PS Electric 39.2 kWh Battery 136PS Front Tyre – 215/55 R17 Rear Tyre – 215/55 R17 Front Wheel – 7.0J x 17 Alloy Real Wheel – 7.0J x 17 Alloy Front Track – 1564 Rear Track – 1575 Overall Height (mm) – 1570 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – 332 (seats up) / 1114 (seats down) CO 2 Emissions (g/km) – 0 Max Potential EV Range (Miles/Km) – 189/305 Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh/ 100Km) – 14.3 Premium Electric 64 kWh Battery 204PS Electric 39.2 kWh Battery 136PS Front Tyre 215/55 R17 Rear Tyre 215/55 R17 Front Wheel 7.0J x 17 Alloy Real Wheel 7.0J x 17 Alloy Front Track 1564 Rear Track 1575 Overall Height (mm) 1570 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) 332 (seats up) / 1114 (seats down) CO2 Emissions (g/km) 0 0 Max Potential EV Range (Miles/Km) 300/484 189/305 Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh/100Km) 14.7 14.3 Ultimate Electric 64 kWh Battery 204PS Electric 39.2 kWh Battery 136PS Front Tyre 215/55 R17 – Rear Tyre 215/55 R17 – Front Wheel 7.0J x 17 Alloy – Real Wheel 7.0J x 17 Alloy – Front Track 1564 – Rear Track 1575 – Overall Height (mm) 1570 – Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) 332 (seats up) / 1114 (seats down) CO2 Emissions (g/km) 0 – Max Potential EV Range (Miles/Km) 300/484 – Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh/100Km) 14.7 –

*1 – Range and consumption figures obtained under the Worldwide Harmonised Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP)

*2 – Figures for 39.2kWh battery

*3 – Kona Electric Premium, £359pm on a 4 year 4.6% APR Representative Hyundai Personal Contract Purchase available to 31/03/2021, £4,720 customer deposit, £1,750 Hyundai Deposit Contribution and 8,000 miles p.a. Full terms and conditions apply, please see hyundai.co.uk/offers/model/Kona-electric.

*4 – Price includes £3,000 Government PICG