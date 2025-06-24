Hyundai IONIQ 5 and All-new SANTA FE win at the Autotrader Drivers’ Choice Awards 2025

Hyundai IONIQ 5 named Best Car for City Drivers in Autotrader’s annual awards

All-new SANTA FE also recognised as the Best 7-Seater on the market

Awards decided by real-world feedback from more than 225,000 UK car owners

IONIQ 5 is available to order from £39,910; All-new SANTA FE from £51,995

Leatherhead, 19th June 2025 – Hyundai is celebrating a double success at the Autotrader Drivers’ Choice Awards with the IONIQ 5 crowned the Best Car for City Drivers and the All-new SANTA FE named the Best 7-Seater.

The Drivers’ Choice Awards, which were previously known as the Autotrader New Car Awards, differ from other awards in that they are decided by the people whose opinion matters most – car owners – rather than industry insiders. This year, more than 225,000 owners across the United Kingdom shared feedback on their vehicles in an online survey, with their insights determining the winners of 20 of the 25 award categories.

Respondents assessed their car across 16 criteria, including performance, reliability, appearance and running costs, and were also asked to assess their overall satisfaction, as well as how likely they are to recommend it to others, providing a comprehensive assessment of what they think of their choice.

Erin Baker, Autotrader Editorial Director, said: “A smooth drive and great visibility are two of the key features of the IONIQ 5, which make it the ideal choice for city drivers in this year’s awards. Owners told us they loved its combination of unique looks and practicality, with one saying: ‘It is a pleasure to drive, has all the power I could want, has great acceleration and ride comfort, looks fantastic and handles extremely well when I’m driving around town’.

“There was also high praise for the SANTA FE. With space, practicality and style in spades, owners love the quality of the car inside and out and the real ‘bang for their buck’, with one telling us: ‘I’ve owned many premium SUVs over the years, but the SANTA FE feels like it has everything the more premium brands offered as standard, but at a fraction of the cost’.

“Congratulations Hyundai for two fantastic cars, which thoroughly deserve their recognition.”

The all-electric IONIQ 5 has been a serial award-winner since its launch, immediately picking up the World Car of the Year title in 2022. The new version released last year showcased fresh exterior styling and interior design updates, plus offered an increased range of 354 miles, with Long Range 84kWh and Standard Range 63kWh battery pack options.

The All-new SANTA FE has won an array of plaudits since launch thanks to its blend of quality and practicality, plus an impressive powertrain which features the 1.6-litre T-GDi Smartstream engine in two Hybrid versions (with two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive), and also a four-wheel-drive Plug-in Hybrid. The package is enhanced by a striking design, with a distinctive boxy silhouette and a roomy interior, suited to a range of outdoor and urban activities. Fully foldable second- and third-row seats provide class-leading interior space, while the variety of high-tech, practical features adds to its nature-meets-city appeal.

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai & Genesis UK, said: “It is always satisfying to win awards, but it is especially gratifying when they are decided by owners. And so we are particularly pleased that the IONIQ 5 has been named the Best Car for City Drivers and the All-new SANTA FE the Best 7-Seater in the 2025 Autotrader Drivers’ Choice awards. There is no greater validation than earning the praise of the people who live with our vehicles day in, day out.”

For more information on all the cars in Hyundai UK’s award-winning range, visit www.hyundai.co.uk