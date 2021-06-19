IONIQ 5, the first model from Hyundai’s EV-exclusive brand, is available to order now

Available with 58 kWh and 73 kWh battery packs, with RWD or AWD powertrains

SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate models available now from £36,995

Deliveries will begin from the middle of summer

Leatherhead, 3 June 2021 – The revolutionary Hyundai IONIQ 5 is available to order now, priced from £36,995. The first car in the new Electric Vehicle-exclusive IONIQ sub-brand, and the first Hyundai built on a new dedicated E-GMP battery electric vehicle platform, the IONIQ 5 doesn’t just herald a new era for Electric Vehicle design, but for performance and capability.

IONIQ 5 is fully electric and rich in eco-friendly materials, including those extracted from sugar cane, meaning it’s both desirable and sustainable. Able to charge from 10%-80% in just 18 minutes, accelerate from 0-62mph in as little as 5.2 seconds and travel up to 298 miles on a single charge, with IONIQ 5 there are no compromises.

E-GMP provides IONIQ 5 flexibility in powertrain options, with customers having the choice of three battery and drive types; a 58 kWh rear wheel drive, a 73 kWh rear wheel drive, or a 73 kWh all-wheel drive. IONIQ 5 features 800V charging as standard, which when combined with a 350 kW ultra-rapid charger will provide 80% charge in just 18 minutes and 62 miles of driving range in five minutes.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said: “The IONIQ 5 is a watershed moment in the history of Hyundai, as the very first model built on our new Electric Vehicle-dedicated platform. Demand for IONIQ 5 in the UK and across the world has been staggering, and we’re excited to be able to open order books today to our customers.”

IONIQ 5 will be available in three specification levels, SE Connect, Premium, Ultimate, which join the comprehensively equipped special launch edition Project 45. The Project 45 edition was oversubscribed by three times just 24 hours after reservations first opened.

The range kicks off with the IONIQ 5 SE Connect 58kWh RWD at £36,995, packed with advanced technologies like a 12.3” LCD audio, visual and navigation system with DAB, Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™, LCD drivers instrument cluster, wireless phone charging for compatible devices, rear view camera and smart navigation-based cruise control.

From £39,295, the IONIQ 5 Premium adds luxuries like a power tailgate and heated seats, alongside innovations like Highway Drive Assist Level 2 with automatic lane changing function. The Ultimate model adds a heads-up display with augmented reality, BOSE premium sound system and leather seats, heated rear seats and ventilated front seats, sliding centre console and V2L, among numerous other equipment.

To build your own IONIQ 5, head to https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/ioniq5