Leatherhead, 22nd April 2022 – Hyundai has enhanced its multi award-winning IONIQ 5 with the introduction of the 2023 model year. The updated IONIQ 5 range will be also available with a new 77.4kWh battery, along with several range enhancements and new features.

First launched in February 2021, IONIQ 5 is the first model based on Hyundai Motor Group’s first dedicated BEV platform, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The IONIQ 5 has recently clinched the overall title at the UK Car of The Year Awards, alongside a category win for Best Family Car, adding to a multitude of awards and accolades received since its launch in 2021.

Along with the new 77.4 kWh battery, the updated IONIQ 5 will be available with video-based digital interior and exterior mirrors. Mounted in the IONIQ 5’s rear spoiler, the Digital Centre Mirror (DCM) optimises visibility by providing an unobstructed, panoramic rear-facing view of the car.

Meanwhile, the new battery heater and conditioning feature is standard across the range and will enable IONIQ 5 to adapt its battery temperature while travelling to support optimal charging conditions when reaching the charging point, improving real-life charging performance in hot or cold ambient conditions. This function activates automatically when a high-power charging point is entered into the vehicle’s navigation system using connected routing.

A new addition to the IONIQ 5 range is the Namsan Edition that offers customers the choice of the highest possible equipment and powertrain specifications. The Namsan Edition is named after Namsan Mountain in the city of Seoul, affording views across the skyline of South Korea’s capital city and a national park covering over 3.3 million square meters, offering Seoulites a relaxing and calming location in one of the world’s busiest cities. The IONIQ 5 Namsan Edition honours the Korean landmark with its full-length vision roof presenting an unobstructed panoramic view, whilst the leather upholstery, relaxation seats and spacious interior cossets occupants within. The Namsan Edition will also offer Digital Side Mirrors (DSM). Already available for Korean-spec IONIQ 5 models, this high-tech feature will be available in Europe for the first time in a Hyundai Motor Group vehicle. The DSM reduce air resistance and will provide IONIQ 5 customers with an enhanced rear view, even in inclement weather.

In a range realignment, the SE Connect 58 kWh is now available from £39,400. With a range of up to 238 miles and a 16.7 kWh/100km efficiency (WLTP), the SE Connect offers a high level of standard specification including front multi-function reflector and rear LED lamps, 12.3” audio and navigation with Bluelink© connectivity, wireless device charging and adaptive cruise control. Vehicle dynamics benefit from the addition of smart frequency dampers to improve the response of front and rear suspension and increase both handling response and ride comfort.

From £41,900 on the road, Premium IONIQ 5 models receive new standard equipment including the Vehicle to Load (V2L) system, previously a cost option, part leather upholstery, upgraded soft touch interior including 64 colour ambient lighting and sliding centre console. The Premium specification level also sees the first digital based solution introduced with a standard full display mirror that also uses a camera positioned inside the vehicle spoiler to project a real time display onto the interior mirror, optimising the drivers rear view in all conditions, alongside the automatically dimming function. Also available on the Premium is the optional heat pump which will enhance the efficiency of the battery during inclement weather by heating the cabin as opposed to using the high voltage battery to power the heating system. Premium models are available with both the 58 kWh and new 77.4 kWh pack that delivers an increased range of up to 315 miles (WLTP) and a power increase of 11PS over the previous 72.6 kWh battery3.

Now priced from £48,400, the Ultimate trim now offers the previous cost options of blind view monitor and surround view monitor as standard, which join 20” alloy wheels, privacy glass, heated and ventilated front seats, with heated rear, BOSE premium sound system and augmented reality head up display. Customer options include the Heat Pump as well as a revised Tech Pack that features Remote Smart Park Assist (RSPA), Parking Collision Avoidance (PCA), Automatic flush door handles, driver seat position memory function and relaxation seats on both driver and passenger seats.

The Namsan Edition is available from £52,900, the new range topping specification includes Digital Side Mirrors that replace traditional door mirrors with externally mounted cameras that projects their image onto OLED monitors for better visibility and improved safety. The Namsan Edition will also introduce a standard full length vision roof with integral sunshade to maximise the available cabin light. In addition to these additions to the top trim, Namsan Edition models also include both Heat Pump and Tech Pack as standard.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK commented, “IONIQ 5 has set the benchmark for both design and real-world electric vehicle usability and these range enhancements for model year 23 will ensure that this remains the case for some time to come.”

1 – 77.4 kWh RWD models, 2 – 77.4 kWh AWD models, 3 –figures are manufacturers own, awaiting WLTP homologation.

Model VED

Band Recommended

OTR P11D

Value BIK Tax%

22-23 SE Connect 58 kWh RWD A £39,400.00 £39,345.00 2% Premium 58 kWh RWD A £41,900.00 £41,845.00 2% Premium 77.4 kWh RWD A £45,400.00 £45,345.00 2% Premium 77.4 kWh AWD A £48,900.00 £48,845.00 2% Ultimate 77.4 kWh RWD A £48,400.00 £48,345.00 2% Ultimate 77.4 kWh AWD A £51,900.00 £51,845.00 2% Namsan Edition 77.4 kWh RWD A £52,900.00 £52,845.00 2% Namsan Edition 77.4 kWh AWD A £56,400.00 £56,345.00 2% Options Model Retail Price Metallic / Pearl Paint All £585.00 Solid Paint All £300.00 Matt Paint All £685.00 Heat Pump Premium & Ultimate £995.00 Tech Pack: Remote Smart Park Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse, Front Relaxation Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Auto Flush Door Handles Ultimate £995.00

Description SE Connect Premium Ultimate Namsan

Edition ENGINE & TRANSMISSION Paddle Shift – Regenerative Braking ● ● ● ● Shift By Wire – E-Shift ● ● ● ● EXTERIOR 19″ Alloy Wheels ● ● – – 20″ Alloy Wheels – – ● ● Door Mirrors – Body coloured / Black ● ● – – Door Mirrors – Body coloured / High Glossy Black – – ● ● Door Mirrors – Full Digital Side Mirrors – – – ● Exterior Door Handle – Flush Manual ● ● ● ● Exterior Door Handle – Flush Auto (part of Tech Pack) – – □ ● Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● ● ● ● Metallic / Pearl / Matt / Solid paint □ □ □ □ Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light ● ● ● ● Side Body Moulding – Black ● – – – Side Body Moulding – Chrome – ● ● ● INTERIOR STYLING Ambient lighting (64 colours) – ● ● ● Door Scuff – Deluxe Plate – – ● ● Door Scuff – Standard Plate ● ● ● ● Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect ● ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel ● ● ● ● Pedals – Alloy Pedals – – ● ● Roof Trim – Cloth ● ● ● ● SEATING Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● – – – Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments – ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) ● ● ● ● Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● ● – – Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments – – ● ● Front Passenger’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) – – ● ● Front Seats – Heated – ● ● ● Front Seats –

Memory Seats Driver and Passenger (Part of Tech Pack) – – □ ● Front Seats –

Premium Relaxation Seats – Driver and Passenger (Part of Tech Pack) – – □ ● Front Seats – Ventilated – – ● ● Head Restraints –

Vertical Adjustment (Second Row Outer) ● ● ● ● Head Restraints –

Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Front) ● ● ● ● Rear Seats (Outer) – Sliding – Electric ● ● Rear Seats (Outer) – Sliding – Manual ● ● – – Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated – – ● ● Rear Seats (Second Row) – Split Folding (60/40) ● ● ● ● Seat Trim – Eco Grey Cloth ● – – – Seat Trim – Part Leather ● Seat Trim – Black Shadow Leather ( Seat Facing only) – – ● ● VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Dual Zone) ● ● ● ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor ● ● ● ● Daytime Running Lights – LED ● ● ● ● Fog Lights – LED Rear ● ● ● ● Headlamp Surround – ● ● ● Headlights – LED (Multi Faceted Reflectors – MFR) ● – – – Headlamps – Dual LED low and high projection – ● ● ● Headlights – Smart High Beam ● ● ● ● Indicator Lights – Door Mirror ● ● ● ● Inside Rear View Mirror – Night and Day ● – – – Inside Rear View Mirror – Digital – ● ● ● Interior Light – Luggage Compartment ● ● ● ● Positioning Lights – LED ● ● ● ● Rear Combination Lights – LED ● ● ● ● Rear Door Blinds – Manual – – – – Rear Windows – Tinted ● ● – – Rear Windows – Privacy – – ● ● Rear Windscreen – Heated and Tinted ● ● – – Rear Windscreen – Heated and Privacy – – ● ● Windows – Front and Rear – Laminated Glazing – – ● ● Windscreen and Front Windows – Tinted ● ● – – Windscreen and Front Windows – Solar Glass – – ● ● Windscreen Auto Defog Function ● ● ● ● Windscreen Wiper with Aero Wiper Blade ● ● ● ● Windscreen with Acoustic Film ● ● ● ● CONVENIENCE 12V Power Outlet in Front Console ● ● ● ● Battery Heating System with Pre-Conditioning ● ● ● ● Centre Console – Static ● – – – Centre Console – Sliding – ● ● ● Cup Holders – Front ● ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated ● ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Folding ● ● ● ● Drive Mode Select – Eco / Normal / Sport ● ● ● ● Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Anti-Trap Mechanism

and One Touch Control (Driver Window) ● ● ● ● Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger Seat ● ● ● ● Frunk – Under Bonnet Storage ● ● ● ● Heat Pump – □ □ ● Heated Steering Wheel – ● ● ● Luggage Cover ● ● ● ● Luggage Hooks ● ● ● ● Parking Brake – Electric with Auto Hold Function ● ● ● ● Parking Distance Warning – Reverse (PDW-R) ● – – – Parking Distance Warning (PDW); Forward / Reverse – ● ● ● Parking System – Smart Park Assist (Part of Tech Pack) – – □ ● Parking System – Surround View Monitor – – ● ● Rear View Monitor with Dynamic Parking Guidance ● ● ● ● Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go ● ● ● ● Smart Electric Tailgate – Hand’s Free Opening Function – ● ● ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Power On/Off Button ● ● ● ● Smart Regenerative Braking ● ● ● ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● ● ● ● Sun Visors –

with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors and Driver Ticket Holder ● ● ● ● Trailer Wiring Package ● ● ● ● Tyre Repair Kit ● ● ● ● V2L – Vehicle to Load – ● ● ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT 12.3″ Touchscreen Satellite Navigation and Media Centre ● ● ● ● Bluelink (Connected Car Services) and Live Services (3 year Subscription) ● ● ● ● Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition ● ● ● ● Digital Clock ● ● ● ● Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with full TFT Display (12.3″) ● ● ● ● Head Up Display (HUD) – Augmented Reality (AR) and Standard Displays – – ● ● Phone Connection – Android Auto™ ● ● ● ● Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ ● ● ● ● Roof – Vision Roof – – – ● Speakers – Two Front, Two Rear ● ● – – Speakers – BOSE Premium Audio – Seven Speakers + One Subwoofer – – ● ● Steering Wheel Audio Controls ● ● ● ● USB Charging Ports – Two Front ● ● ● ● USB Connectivity Port – One Front ● ● ● ● Wireless Phone Charging Pad ● ● ● ● SAFETY & SECURITY Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch ● ● ● ● Airbags – Front Centre Side ● ● ● ● Airbags – Front Thorax and Pelvis, Curtain Airbags ● ● ● ● Alarm – Thatcham Category 1 ● ● ● ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● ● ● ● Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) – ● ● ● Blind Spot View Monitor – – ● ● Central Locking – Remote Control ● ● ● ● Childproof Rear Door Locks – Manual ● ● ● ● eCall ● ● ● ● Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ● ● ● ● FCA – Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Car, Pedestrian, Cycle ● ● ● ● FCA-JT – Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Junction (Turning) ● ● ● ● HDA – Highway Drive Assist Level 1.5 ● ● ● ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● ● ● ● Immobiliser ● ● ● ● Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) ● ● ● ● ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear (Second Row, outer seats only) ● ● ● ● Lane Follow Assist (LFA) ● ● ● ● Lane Keep Assist (LKA) – Line and Road Edge ● ● ● ● Parking System –

Parking Collision Avoidance Assist -Reverse (RTCA) (Part of Tech Pack) – – □ ● Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) ● ● ● ● Rear Occupancy Alert ● ● ● ● Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Driver and Front Passenger ● ● ● ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Warning ● ● ● ● CUSTOMER OPTIONS Heat Pump – □ □ ● Matt Paint □ □ □ □ Metallic / Pearl Paint □ □ □ □ Seat Trim – Moonlight Grey Leather (Seat Facings Only) – – □ □ Special Solid Paint (Atlas White) □ □ □ □ Tech Pack = Remote Smart Park Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist –

Reverse, Front Relaxation Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Auto Flush Door handles – – □ ● WARRANTY 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty ● ● ● ● Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks ● ● ● ● Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty ● ● ● ● High Voltage Battery Warranty – 8 Years, 100,000 Miles ● ● ● ● Hyundai Roadside Assistance ● ● ● ● MapCare Programme – 3 years of Map Updates ● ● ● ● CHARGING 10.5 kWh 3 Phase On Board Charger (OBC) ● ● ● ● CCS Combo Rapid Charge Port (50 kW) ● ● ● ● Charging Cable – 7 Pin Type 2 ● ● ● ● Charging Cable – Emergency 3 Pin Connector (ICCB) ● ● ● ● IONITY Subscription (Via Charge myHyundai App) – One Year FOC ● ● ● ●