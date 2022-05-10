  • IONIQ 5 now available with a 77.4 kWh battery pack
  • Range3 and power increase to 315 miles1 and 325 PS2
  • New IONIQ 5 Namsan Edition introduces Digital Side Mirrors and Vision Roof
  • Battery Heater with Battery Conditioning for more consistent charging capabilities

Leatherhead, 22nd April 2022 – Hyundai has enhanced its multi award-winning IONIQ 5 with the introduction of the 2023 model year. The updated IONIQ 5 range will be also available with a new 77.4kWh battery, along with several range enhancements and new features.

First launched in February 2021, IONIQ 5 is the first model based on Hyundai Motor Group’s first dedicated BEV platform, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The IONIQ 5 has recently clinched the overall title at the UK Car of The Year Awards, alongside a category win for Best Family Car, adding to a multitude of awards and accolades received since its launch in 2021.

Along with the new 77.4 kWh battery, the updated IONIQ 5 will be available with video-based digital interior and exterior mirrors. Mounted in the IONIQ 5’s rear spoiler, the Digital Centre Mirror (DCM) optimises visibility by providing an unobstructed, panoramic rear-facing view of the car.

Meanwhile, the new battery heater and conditioning feature is standard across the range and will enable IONIQ 5 to adapt its battery temperature while travelling to support optimal charging conditions when reaching the charging point, improving real-life charging performance in hot or cold ambient conditions. This function activates automatically when a high-power charging point is entered into the vehicle’s navigation system using connected routing.

A new addition to the IONIQ 5 range is the Namsan Edition that offers customers the choice of the highest possible equipment and powertrain specifications. The Namsan Edition is named after Namsan Mountain in the city of Seoul, affording views across the skyline of South Korea’s capital city and a national park covering over 3.3 million square meters, offering Seoulites a relaxing and calming location in one of the world’s busiest cities. The IONIQ 5 Namsan Edition honours the Korean landmark with its full-length vision roof presenting an unobstructed panoramic view, whilst the leather upholstery, relaxation seats and spacious interior cossets occupants within. The Namsan Edition will also offer Digital Side Mirrors (DSM). Already available for Korean-spec IONIQ 5 models, this high-tech feature will be available in Europe for the first time in a Hyundai Motor Group vehicle. The DSM reduce air resistance and will provide IONIQ 5 customers with an enhanced rear view, even in inclement weather.

In a range realignment, the SE Connect 58 kWh is now available from £39,400. With a range of up to 238 miles and a 16.7 kWh/100km efficiency (WLTP), the SE Connect offers a high level of standard specification including front multi-function reflector and rear LED lamps, 12.3” audio and navigation with Bluelink© connectivity, wireless device charging and adaptive cruise control. Vehicle dynamics benefit from the addition of smart frequency dampers to improve the response of front and rear suspension and increase both handling response and ride comfort.

From £41,900 on the road, Premium IONIQ 5 models receive new standard equipment including the Vehicle to Load (V2L) system, previously a cost option, part leather upholstery, upgraded soft touch interior including 64 colour ambient lighting and sliding centre console. The Premium specification level also sees the first digital based solution introduced with a standard full display mirror that also uses a camera positioned inside the vehicle spoiler to project a real time display onto the interior mirror, optimising the drivers rear view in all conditions, alongside the automatically dimming function. Also available on the Premium is the optional heat pump which will enhance the efficiency of the battery during inclement weather by heating the cabin as opposed to using the high voltage battery to power the heating system. Premium models are available with both the 58 kWh and new 77.4 kWh pack that delivers an increased range of up to 315 miles (WLTP) and a power increase of 11PS over the previous 72.6 kWh battery3.

Now priced from £48,400, the Ultimate trim now offers the previous cost options of blind view monitor and surround view monitor as standard, which join 20” alloy wheels, privacy glass, heated and ventilated front seats, with heated rear, BOSE premium sound system and augmented reality head up display. Customer options include the Heat Pump as well as a revised Tech Pack that features Remote Smart Park Assist (RSPA), Parking Collision Avoidance (PCA), Automatic flush door handles, driver seat position memory function and relaxation seats on both driver and passenger seats.

The Namsan Edition is available from £52,900, the new range topping specification includes Digital Side Mirrors that replace traditional door mirrors with externally mounted cameras that projects their image onto OLED monitors for better visibility and improved safety. The Namsan Edition will also introduce a standard full length vision roof with integral sunshade to maximise the available cabin light. In addition to these additions to the top trim, Namsan Edition models also include both Heat Pump and Tech Pack as standard.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK commented, “IONIQ 5 has set the benchmark for both design and real-world electric vehicle usability and these range enhancements for model year 23 will ensure that this remains the case for some time to come.”

– 77.4 kWh RWD models, – 77.4 kWh AWD models, –figures are manufacturers own, awaiting WLTP homologation.

 

Model

VED
Band

Recommended
OTR

P11D
Value

BIK Tax%
22-23

SE Connect 58 kWh RWD

A

 £39,400.00

 £39,345.00

2%

Premium 58 kWh RWD

A

 £41,900.00

 £41,845.00

2%

Premium 77.4 kWh RWD

A

 £45,400.00

 £45,345.00

2%

Premium 77.4 kWh AWD

A

 £48,900.00

 £48,845.00

2%

Ultimate 77.4 kWh RWD

A

 £48,400.00

 £48,345.00

2%

Ultimate 77.4 kWh AWD

A

 £51,900.00

 £51,845.00

2%

Namsan Edition 77.4 kWh RWD

A

 £52,900.00

 £52,845.00

2%

Namsan Edition 77.4 kWh AWD

A

 £56,400.00

 £56,345.00

2%

Options

 

 

Model

Retail Price

Metallic / Pearl Paint

All

£585.00

Solid Paint

All

£300.00

Matt Paint

All

£685.00

Heat Pump

Premium & Ultimate

£995.00

Tech Pack: Remote Smart Park Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse, Front Relaxation Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Auto Flush Door Handles

Ultimate

£995.00

 

Description

SE Connect

Premium

Ultimate

Namsan
Edition

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

Paddle Shift – Regenerative Braking

Shift By Wire – E-Shift

EXTERIOR

19″ Alloy Wheels

20″ Alloy Wheels

Door Mirrors – Body coloured / Black

Door Mirrors – Body coloured / High Glossy Black

Door Mirrors – Full Digital Side Mirrors

Exterior Door Handle – Flush Manual

Exterior Door Handle – Flush Auto (part of Tech Pack)

Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured

Metallic / Pearl / Matt / Solid paint

Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light

Side Body Moulding – Black

Side Body Moulding – Chrome

INTERIOR STYLING

Ambient lighting (64 colours)

Door Scuff – Deluxe Plate

Door Scuff – Standard Plate

Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Pedals – Alloy Pedals

Roof Trim – Cloth

SEATING

Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments

Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)

Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments

Front Passenger’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)

Front Seats – Heated

Front Seats –
Memory Seats Driver and Passenger (Part of Tech Pack)

Front Seats –
Premium Relaxation Seats – Driver and Passenger (Part of Tech Pack)

Front Seats – Ventilated

Head Restraints –
Vertical Adjustment (Second Row Outer)

Head Restraints –
Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Front)

Rear Seats (Outer) – Sliding – Electric

Rear Seats (Outer) – Sliding – Manual

Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated

Rear Seats (Second Row) – Split Folding (60/40)

Seat Trim – Eco Grey Cloth

Seat Trim – Part Leather

Seat Trim – Black Shadow Leather ( Seat Facing only)

VENTILATION & VISIBILITY

Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Dual Zone)

Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor

Daytime Running Lights – LED

Fog Lights – LED Rear

Headlamp Surround

Headlights – LED (Multi Faceted Reflectors – MFR)

Headlamps – Dual LED low and high projection

Headlights – Smart High Beam

Indicator Lights – Door Mirror

Inside Rear View Mirror – Night and Day

Inside Rear View Mirror – Digital

Interior Light – Luggage Compartment

Positioning Lights – LED

Rear Combination Lights – LED

Rear Door Blinds – Manual

Rear Windows – Tinted

Rear Windows – Privacy

Rear Windscreen – Heated and Tinted

Rear Windscreen – Heated and Privacy

Windows – Front and Rear – Laminated Glazing

Windscreen and Front Windows – Tinted

Windscreen and Front Windows – Solar Glass

Windscreen Auto Defog Function

Windscreen Wiper with Aero Wiper Blade

Windscreen with Acoustic Film

CONVENIENCE

12V Power Outlet in Front Console

Battery Heating System with Pre-Conditioning

Centre Console – Static

Centre Console – Sliding

Cup Holders – Front

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated

Door Mirrors – Electric Folding

Drive Mode Select – Eco / Normal / Sport

Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Anti-Trap Mechanism
and One Touch Control (Driver Window)

Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger Seat

Frunk – Under Bonnet Storage

Heat Pump

Heated Steering Wheel

Luggage Cover

Luggage Hooks

Parking Brake – Electric with Auto Hold Function

Parking Distance Warning – Reverse (PDW-R)

Parking Distance Warning (PDW); Forward / Reverse

Parking System – Smart Park Assist (Part of Tech Pack)

Parking System – Surround View Monitor

Rear View Monitor with Dynamic Parking Guidance

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Smart Electric Tailgate – Hand’s Free Opening Function

Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Power On/Off Button

Smart Regenerative Braking

Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable

Sun Visors –
with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors and Driver Ticket Holder

Trailer Wiring Package

Tyre Repair Kit

V2L – Vehicle to Load

TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT

12.3″ Touchscreen Satellite Navigation and Media Centre

Bluelink (Connected Car Services) and Live Services (3 year Subscription)

Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition

Digital Clock

Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with full TFT Display (12.3″)

Head Up Display (HUD) – Augmented Reality (AR) and Standard Displays

Phone Connection – Android Auto™

Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™

Roof – Vision Roof

Speakers – Two Front, Two Rear

Speakers – BOSE Premium Audio – Seven Speakers + One Subwoofer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

USB Charging Ports – Two Front

USB Connectivity Port – One Front

Wireless Phone Charging Pad

SAFETY & SECURITY

Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch

Airbags – Front Centre Side

Airbags – Front Thorax and Pelvis, Curtain Airbags

Alarm – Thatcham Category 1

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Blind Spot View Monitor

Central Locking – Remote Control

Childproof Rear Door Locks – Manual

eCall

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

FCA – Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Car, Pedestrian, Cycle

FCA-JT – Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Junction (Turning)

HDA – Highway Drive Assist Level 1.5

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Immobiliser

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear (Second Row, outer seats only)

Lane Follow Assist (LFA)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) – Line and Road Edge

Parking System –
Parking Collision Avoidance Assist -Reverse (RTCA) (Part of Tech Pack)

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Rear Occupancy Alert

Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Driver and Front Passenger

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Warning

CUSTOMER OPTIONS

Heat Pump

Matt Paint

Metallic / Pearl Paint

Seat Trim – Moonlight Grey Leather (Seat Facings Only)

Special Solid Paint (Atlas White)

Tech Pack = Remote Smart Park Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist –
Reverse, Front Relaxation Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Auto Flush Door handles

WARRANTY

12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty

Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks

Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

High Voltage Battery Warranty – 8 Years, 100,000 Miles

Hyundai Roadside Assistance

MapCare Programme – 3 years of Map Updates

CHARGING

10.5 kWh 3 Phase On Board Charger (OBC)

CCS Combo Rapid Charge Port (50 kW)

Charging Cable – 7 Pin Type 2

Charging Cable – Emergency 3 Pin Connector (ICCB)

IONITY Subscription (Via Charge myHyundai App) – One Year FOC

 

Description

58 kWh
Rear Wheel Drive

77.4 kWh
Rear Wheel Drive

77.4 kWh
All Wheel Drive

ELECTRIC MOTOR

Electric Motor Type

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
(PMSM)

Electric Motor Max Power (PS/kW)

170 / 125.0 (PS/kW)

228 / 167.7 (PS/kW)

325 / 239.0 (PS/kW)

Electric Motor Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

350 / 258.2 (Nm/lbs ft)

TBC

TBC

0-62mph (seconds)

8.5

TBC – 7.33

TBC  – 5.13

Top Speed (mph)

115

TBC – 1153

TBC  – 1153

HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY

Battery Type

Lithium-ion Polymer

Battery Power (kW)

195

TBC

TBC

Battery Capacity (kWh/Ah)

58

77.4

77.4

Voltage

523

TBC

TBC

SUSPENSION

Front

MacPherson Strut

Rear

Multi-link

STEERING

System

Rack and Pinion Motor Driven Power Steering (C-MDPS)

Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns

2.67

Turning Circle (metres)

11.98

BRAKE

System

Active Hydraulic Booster (Regenerative Brake) with ABS and ESC

Front

Disc brake hydraulically operated by split braking System

Rear

Disc brake hydraulically operated by split braking System

DIMENSIONS

Overall Length (mm)

4635

4635

4635

Overall Width (mm)
(Excluding Door Mirrors)

1890

1890

1890

Overall Width (mm)
(Including Door Mirrors)

2152

2152

2152

Wheelbase (mm)

3000

3000

3000

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

Kerb Weight (kg)

1830 – 1910

TBC

TBC

Payload (kg)

460 – 540

TBC

TBC

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

2370

TBC

TBC

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked

0

TBC

TBC

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked

750

TBC

TBC

Gross Train Weight (kg)

3120

TBC

TBC

Noseweight (kg)

100

100

100

Max Roof Weight (kg)

80

80

80

SE Connect

Front Tyre

235/55 R19

 

 

Rear Tyre

235/55 R19

 

 

Front Wheel

7.5J x19

 

 

Real Wheel

7.5J x19

 

 

Front Track

1638

 

 

Rear Track

1647

 

 

Overall Height (mm)

1605

 

 

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) Up

527 – Seats Up

 

 

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

1587 – Seats Down

 

 

Maximum Potential EV Driving Range

238 miles / 384 km

 

 

Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh/100Km)

16.7

 

 

Premium

Front Tyre

235/55 R19

235/55 R19

235/55 R19

Rear Tyre

235/55 R19

235/55 R19

235/55 R19

Front Wheel

7.5J x19

7.5J x19

7.5J x19

Real Wheel

7.5J x19

7.5J x19

7.5J x19

Front Track

1638

1638

1638

Rear Track

1647

1647

1647

Overall Height (mm)

1605

1605

1605

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

527 – Seats Up

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

1587 – Seats Down

Maximum Potential EV Driving Range

238 miles / 384 km

TBC – 315 miles / 507 km3

 TBC – 298 miles / 481 km3

Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh/100Km)

16.7

17.0

17.9

Ultimate

Front Tyre

235/55 R19

255/45 R20

255/45 R20

Rear Tyre

235/55 R19

255/45 R20

255/45 R20

Front Wheel

7.5J x19

8.5J x 20

8.5J x 20

Real Wheel

7.5J x19

8.5J x 20

8.5J x 20

Front Track

1638

1628

1628

Rear Track

1647

1637

1637

Overall Height (mm)

1605

1605

1605

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

527 – Seats Up

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

1587 – Seats Down

Maximum Potential EV Driving Range

238 miles / 384 km

TBC – 295 miles / 476 km3

TBC – 282 miles / 454km3

Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh/100Km)

16.7

18

19.1

Namsan Edition

Front Tyre

 

255/45 R20

255/45 R20

Rear Tyre

 

255/45 R20

255/45 R20

Front Wheel

 

8.5J x 20

8.5J x 20

Real Wheel

 

8.5J x 20

8.5J x 20

Front Track

 

1628

1628

Rear Track

 

1637

1637

Overall Height (mm)

 

1605

1605

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

 

527 – Seats Up

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

 

1587 – Seats Down

Maximum Potential EV Driving Range

 

TBC – 295 miles / 476 km3

TBC – 282 miles / 454 km3

Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh/100Km)

 

18

19.1

 