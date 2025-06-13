Royal Enfield to host immersive ‘Himalayan 450 Exhibition’ over ABR Festival weekend

Following on from an extraordinary festival in 2024, with just shy of 700 test rides taken over the weekend, Royal Enfield returns for ABR Festival 2025 with an even bigger presence, set to take place from 26 to 29 June at Ragley Hall, Alcester.

Star of the show this year is the Himalayan 450, with a special exhibition in Royal Enfield’s ‘Immersion Tent’. Various Himalayan 450s will be on display, with some models featuring the latest GMA accessories , along with members of the team behind the latest generation of Himalayan – notably its Lead Designer, Steve Everitt, who will attend to discuss and explain the full story behind the legendary adventure bike.

Visitors to the Immersion Tent will be granted unparalleled access to learn about the full Himalayan 450 development story: from the new liquid-cooled Sherpa 452cc engine, to the 2025 developments for the chassis, and the overall style choices for the latest Himalayan. Experts will be on hand for the entire weekend to answer questions and divulge the full story on the evolution from the Himalayan 411 to the 450.

Elsewhere, in the Community Tent, there will be the chance to connect with Royal Enfield Ride Partners to plan rides in the UK and beyond; Biker BnB, Vintage Rides, and Moto Junkies will all be in attendance to discuss ride opportunities for later in the year; a perfect time to find out about exciting and unique Royal Enfield experiences – from gaining off-road Himalayan experience with Moto Junkies, to exploring Vietnam on the ‘Vietnam Jungle & Shores’ tour with Vintage Rides, or embarking on the Highland Scramble in Scotland with Biker BnB.

Back in the ABR Festival grounds at Ragley Hall, there will be plenty of weekend ride opportunities to be had, both on-road and off-road. The full 2025 range of Royal Enfield motorcycles will all be available to book for a ride. Guided rides will be available from 10am each day, with booking officially starting at 9am – it is highly recommended to plan ahead to avoid missing out.

Also returning from an epic ride will be legendary global adventurer, Nick Sanders, coming home this time from his 30,000 km Edge of Europe ride on a Bear 650. With Ragley Hall set as his final destination, Nick will no doubt be happy to share tales of his latest adventure at the festival, providing the perfect inspiration for a Bear 650 test ride whilst there.

Further, Nick has confirmed some appearances for the show:

Thursday – 30,000KM Edge of Europe Finale – 4 PM Nick’s arrival on the Headline Kove Stage

Friday – 5 PM Travellers Stage presentation

Saturday – 4:50 PM Himalayan Stage presentation

Hosted by Vanessa Ruck (The Girl on a Bike), Royal Enfield’s Himalayan Master Class stage, will have notable speakers across the entire festival weekend, including:

Topic Speaker Date and Time Documenting Adventures – Get the Best Photos from your Trip Tom Perkins & Guests Friday, 2:20 pm Himalayan Evolution: From Start to End Mark Wells & Development Team Saturday, 10:10 am An Insight from the Indian Scene Aiyappa Ponnappa & panel; Satyadeep Misra, Ashok George, Anand Dharmaraj, Arun Ramdas Saturday, 2:20 pm Nick Sanders: Evening Presentation Nick Sanders Saturday, 4:50 pm

Vanessa Ruck will host sessions over the weekend with practical themes to help riders make the most of their next two-wheeled adventure.

Royal Enfield owners will also be treated to a free coffee at the Royal Enfield Coffee Bar by simply showing their key, or even a few photos of their motorcycle, to the team.

With much, much more to come over the full weekend, the Royal Enfield tents are not to be missed.