Hyundai Motor UK has signed its largest ever TV sponsorship deal with a 12-month campaign with broadcaster Channel 4

Idents during Film on 4 screenings will focus on Hyundai’s revolutionary IONIQ 5 EV

IONIQ 5 is the first model in Hyundai’s EV-exclusive IONIQ brand, built on an entirely new platform

The partnership begins from 1 July 2021

1 July 2021 – Hyundai Motor UK is embarking on its largest ever TV sponsorship deal, beginning today (1 July ). The 12-month campaign with Network Film on 4 is understood to represent the UK’s largest TV film sponsorship opportunity, and will focus on Hyundai’s revolutionary electric vehicles.

In a first for Hyundai in the UK, the deal will offer year-round coverage, frequency and consistent peak presence across Channel 4’s portfolio of channels, including Channel 4, E4, More4, Film4 (pre 9pm) and All 4.

The partnership, which supports the launch of the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5, aims to build awareness and boost perceptions of Hyundai amongst an ABC1 audience. The first car in the new EV-exclusive IONIQ brand, and the first Hyundai built on a new dedicated E-GMP battery electric vehicle platform, the IONIQ 5 doesn’t just herald a new era for EV design, but for EV performance and capability.

A series of sponsorship idents, created by Innocean, will focus on the striking design and technology of the IONIQ 5, representing the future direction of the Hyundai brand. The idents will mirror Hyundai’s existing TV advertising for IONIQ 5 initially but will later evolve to bring to life the movies that they are associated with. The 12-month sponsorship of Network Films on 4 is a deal brokered by JUMP, Havas Media Group’s content and culture division, working with 4Sales.

The first film of the partnership will air at 11am on Thursday 1st July with ‘When the Bells Toll’ on Film4.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai Motor UK MD, said: “With its cutting-edge technology, built around a new dedicated electric vehicle platform, the IONIQ 5 will cement Hyundai as pioneers in the electrified mobility space. Channel 4’s commitment to demonstrating innovation and creativity makes it the perfect partner to support the launch with mass awareness of the no-compromise approach we’re taking with our new EV-exclusive IONIQ brand.”

Rupinder Downie, Brand Partnership Leader, Channel 4 said: “This significant new partnership enables Hyundai to reach highly engaged film fans right across Channel 4’s portfolio, throughout the entire year, and to benefit from the positive association with popular, critically acclaimed and award-winning titles that deliver strong audiences.”