Motoring

‘I had a lot of fun’: the driving force behind Alpine’s exhilarating performance

  • New short film in the ‘Alpine, 70 years’ series celebrates the concept of driving pleasure and the inspirational power of motorsport
  • Creating cars that are fun was the inspirational focus of Alpine’s founder, Jean Rédélé, and remains true for the firm today
  • Short film is the fourth in a series recounting the history of the Alpine brand in its 70th anniversary year

When he stepped out of one his creations after a swift run through mountains roads, Alpine founder Jean Rédélé had a habit of saying: ‘I had a lot of fun’. This notion of driving pleasure has become a strong through line for the Alpine teams ever since.

The fourth episode in the ‘Alpine, 70 years’ short film series, launched to celebrate the brand’s anniversary, is dedicated to this state of mind. It focuses on sensations and looks at the different ways in which the Alpine experience is felt by both drivers and fans of the brand.

Naturally, driving sensations take pole position through the testimony of Laurent Hurgon, the Alpine Cars test driver, who is also a regular competitor in the French and European Championships in the GT4 category in an A110. Involved in the development of all models of the brand, Hurgon actively contributes to making the ‘exhilarating experience’ promised by Alpine a tangible reality.

 “We want to pass on to our customers the pleasure we’ve taken in developing our vehicles,” says Hurgon.

But the Alpine experience is not limited to the cockpit. It’s a whole exhilarating world deployed around the brand. Antonino Labate, VP Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience, describes the various facets of the Alpine experience with precision and conviction.

“Driving is just the beginning. Our aim is to create a complete multi-sensory experience complete with moments that connect us emotionally with our fans,” concludes Labate.

