Ideas for What to do With Kids in January whilst in Middlesbrough?

The month of January can be a challenging time to keep kids entertained and engaged, especially when the weather isn’t always favorable for outdoor activities. If you’re in Middlesbrough and looking for ideas on how to keep your kids entertained during this month, we’ve got you covered. Here are some exciting activities and places to visit that will make January a memorable time for you and your children.

If your kids love art and creativity, why not visit the Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art (MIMA)? It is a fantastic place to explore contemporary art with your children. MIMA offers a range of interactive exhibits and workshops specifically catered to kids. They can engage in hands-on activities, learn new art techniques, and even create their own masterpieces. It’s a great way to nurture their artistic abilities and expand their imagination.

Another exciting option for indoor activities is Laser Quest Middlesbrough. Laser tag is a thrilling game that can be enjoyed by both kids and adults. Players wear special vests and use laser guns to tag opponents while maneuvering through the maze-like arena. It’s a physically active and exciting experience that will keep your kids entertained for hours. Plus, it’s a great way to encourage teamwork and strategy among children.

If you’re looking for something less intense but equally entertaining, head over to Flip Out Middlesbrough. With a range of trampolines, foam pits, and various other jumping activities, Flip Out offers a fun-filled adventure for kids of all ages. They can bounce around, practice flips, and enjoy the freedom of weightlessness in a safe and controlled environment. It’s a fantastic way to burn off excess energy and keep your kids active during the winter months.

Winter can also be a great time for learning and discovery. The Dorman Museum in Middlesbrough provides an excellent opportunity for kids to explore the wonders of natural history and cultural exhibits. They can learn about dinosaurs, fossils, ancient artifacts, and even the history of Middlesbrough itself. The museum often hosts interactive workshops and educational programs for children, making learning a fun and engaging experience.

If your kids enjoy being outdoors despite the cold weather, Middlesbrough’s parks offer fantastic opportunities for adventure. Stewart Park, located in the heart of the town, is a vast green space with woodland areas, a lake, and a petting zoo. Kids can enjoy long walks, have picnics, feed ducks, and even encounter various animals up close. The park also features a large play area with swings, slides, and climbing frames, ensuring plenty of fun for children of all ages.

For families looking for some quality time and healthy competition, Lane7 Middlesbrough is the perfect destination. This modern leisure venue offers various activities such as bowling, arcade games, table tennis, pool tables, and even mini golf. Kids can challenge their parents and friends to friendly matches and enjoy a day filled with laughter and excitement. Stay and grab a bite to eat at their on-site diner for a complete family experience.

Finally, if you’re seeking a unique and educational experience, consider a visit to the Captain Cook Birthplace Museum. Located in nearby Marton, this museum celebrates the life and achievements of the famous British explorer, Captain James Cook. Kids can learn about his voyages, the discoveries he made, and the cultures he encountered on his travels. Interactive exhibits, artifacts, and multimedia displays provide an immersive and informative journey through history.

So, don’t let January be a dull and uninspiring month. Middlesbrough offers a range of exciting activities for kids that will keep them entertained, engaged, and learning throughout the winter season. Whether it’s exploring art, bouncing on trampolines, playing laser tag, or discovering history, there’s something for every child to enjoy. Make the most of this time and create lasting memories with your little ones.