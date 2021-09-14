An extensive inaugural tour portfolio has been announced by Toureasy, the UK’s first and only carbon neutral coach holiday tour operator. The start-up operation has unveiled its UK collection with more than 50 holidays. Breaking the stereotypical mould of coach touring, Toureasy’s short breaks and holidays include trips to suit families, friends, couples, solo travellers and groups large or small. With a pledge to offer coach holidays that don’t cost the earth…but help save it. Toureasy getaways start from £79 per person.

Toureasy’s mission is to open up sustainable holidays to as many people as possible and become THE PLANET’S FAVOURITE COACH TOUR OPERATOR. From 1st November 2021, Toureasy will operate direct coach routes to and from its holiday destinations. With 35 pick-up points across the West Midlands, East Midlands and South West, Toureasy aims to expand departure points in 2022 to cover more of the UK. Packages will always include transport, accommodation and breakfast – with the majority of itineraries adding in evening meals, excursions and entertainment.

Inaugural tour departing from South West: Turkey & Tinsel in Caernarfon and Stunning Snowdonia

This scenic tour of North Wales includes visits to some of the country’s most popular visitor attractions, the colourful town of Portmeirion, a journey along the heritage Welsh Highland Railway and time in the harbour town of Porthmadog. Combined with a scenic mountain drive tour through Snowdonia and walking tours in the castle towns of Conwy and Caernarfon, this 5-day tour takes in the very best the region

Departs: Monday 8th November

Pick-up points: Bristol, Cheltenham, Gloucester, Worcester

Includes: 4 nights’ hotel, breakfast daily, 4 evening meals, Turkey & Tinsel package including festive entertainment, admission into Portmeirion, ride on the Welsh Highland Railway, direct coach travel, total tour emissions offset

Price: £259pp

Link:https://www.toureasy.co.uk/itineraries/8214-turkey-and-tinsel-in-caernarfon-and-stunning-snowdonia?firsttour=164434

Holiday categories include weekend getaways, heritage and culture tours, city breaks and seaside escapes.

Many tours have been specifically designed with mature travellers in mind, but the fun doesn’t stop with Coach Holidays for Grown Ups as the For Kids of All Ages packages are perfect for families looking for a thrill-packed break to a theme park, seaside sojourn or a visit to a family-friendly attraction. Toureasy’s wide choice of Weekend Getaways are also ideal for friends of any age looking to get away together.

With a Christmas collection comprising of 35 departures, the affordable Festive Season breaks include popular Christmas Market destinations of Birmingham, Exeter, Winchester and Bath as well as less traditional options like Blenheim Palace & Waddesdon Manor. Christmas Market programme starts from £99pp (2 days).

For those who want a lucky dip option, Toureasy’s Mystery Save & Surprise Breaks will appeal, giving holidaymakers a treat, and as with all Toureasy holidays the security of a COVID-safe, financially protected, sustainable break.

Founder Sean Taggart said Toureasy’s ambition is to offer guilt-free and affordable holidays that people will be proud to take.

Taggart said:

“The team has worked incredibly hard through an unusual year to create a mix of popular and more unique holidays that make coach touring holidays an option for young and older folk, families and groups of all types. There is no such thing as a typical coach holiday customer at Toureasy – just people who love travelling and sharing their experiences with others.

“Similarly, everyone ought to be able to holiday sustainably. That is why we will always offer holidays that are affordable and where everyone that travels with us also automatically makes a positive contribution to protecting our planet. That’s why every holidaymaker will receive a certificate after each trip confirming the carbon offset made on their behalf.

“Our holidays make sustainable holidays accessible for all.”

Celebrating the first bookings, Toureasy is breaking new ground by offsetting 100% of the operation’s carbon emissions and estimates that it will have offset over 1,000 tonnes of carbon by the end of 2021. Its first 100 tonnes of carbon emissions were offset prior to the company launching, showing its commitment to support global projects.