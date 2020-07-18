Competition entries to find the best lockdown photo show how life has changed for so many over recent months.

Images collected by Cartridge Save for a nationwide competition reveal how families have adapted to the new normal. With the competition closing on 20 July, Brits across the nation are being urged to share their best lockdown moments over the last few months.

Jacqui Ruddock from Ashbourne, Derbyshire captured an image of family members meeting one month old Ella for the first time, but through her living room window. She said “I entered the competition because I felt the photograph demonstrated how life is through the pandemic for many families and I like the concept of these times being documented.”

Hannah Oakes from Calvert, Buckinghamshire said “I wanted to capture something that would resonate with other parents. I shared a moment of homeschooling during the early stages of lockdown, when I was having to navigate teaching my two boys, be mum and look after our dog Toby”

Award-winning street photographer and competition judge, Mark Waugh, has also shared some useful tips for capturing the perfect image in the run up to the closing date.

“Walk around the object you’re photographing, you might see a picture you’d never have noticed! It’s always a bonus to have the sun behind you when capturing images, and if you want a more dramatic shot, make sure to capture imagery during sunrise or sunset”

“Self critique can massively improve your work – keep working at it and be patient. If the sun is behind a cloud or if a person is spoiling the view, wait five minutes for things to change. It’s always worth the wait to get a better shot”

Managing director of Cartridge Save, Ian Cowley, commented: “The way we live, work and interact with one another has changed dramatically over the last few months. It’s amazing to document these changes through photography, and gives us something to reflect on.”

The competition will be split into three categories: under 18s, 18-50, and over 50s.

Up to 25 photos will be shortlisted. These entries will then be made available for public vote, which will account for 25% of the final judging. The judging panel will then make their final decision, selecting a winner of each category as well as an overall winner who takes the cash prize.

Judging the competition – which is now open – are national freelance newspaper and magazine journalist Deborah Linton and national press photographer Mark Waugh.