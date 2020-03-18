At a time when many small independent businesses are concerned for their survival, independent businesses based in Durham Market Hall have set up facilities for customers to buy by phone and collect any time up to 6.15pm or, in some cases, have their order delivered.

Durham Markets Company’s management team, working together with the traders, has dedicated a section of the Durham Markets website (www.durhammarkets.co.uk) so that customers can easily find what they can order over the phone, and contact traders directly.

Colin Wilkes, Managing Director of Durham Markets Company, said: “We all feel the need to respond quickly to the current situation, and our priority is to help our traders continue to serve their customers as well as possible. Full details are on our website. We’re hoping this will enable the markets’ customers to continue shopping with these local independent traders, at a time when supporting such businesses is more important than ever.”

Zoe Willis of Print-It Stitch-It commented: “Customers are fully aware of the impact that the current restrictions are going to have on small local businesses, and all the traders in the Market Hall are keen to do our utmost to make our customers happy and keen to keep coming out to support us. Thank you in advance to everyone who can shop with us in person or over the phone. We’re all looking forward to serving you.”

The Market Hall is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4.30pm. Additionally on Thursday this week, 19 March, the Farmers’ and Producers’ Market will bring 20 independent traders into Durham Market Place.