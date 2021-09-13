The Indian Premier League 2020 is set for a fantastic finish as the knock-out stages begin. Mumbai Indians have once again been the dominant force and have led the table for the majority of the matches. The odds are tight at GTBets but Mumbai Indians remain as favourites. With a close finish to the regular match schedule, Mumbai Indians secured a place in the knock out stages before anyone else.

Delhi Capitals started this year’s Indian Premier League really well and were in top spot for a while. Towards the end of the regular set of matches, they lost their momentum, but because of their strong start, they too have secured a knock-out spot, with the aim of winning the Indian Premier League this year.

Not the result we wanted, but we go again on Sunday to aim for a seat in the FINAL!#MIvDC #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/c0wRMO6XrF — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) November 5, 2020

Hyderabad Sunrisers finished the regular 14 matches in third place having a record of winning 7 and losing 7 matches. They followed an opposite form to Delhi Capitals as made an indifferent start to the tournament, but finished in style with a convincing win over Mumbai Indians in the final match. They come into the knock-out stages in great form and will fancy their chances of qualifying for the final. To get to the final they will first have to get past Royal Challengers Bangalore and with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in great form, they are going to be tough to stop.

Next up is Royal Challengers Bangalore who like Sunrisers Hyderabad finished the 14 match league format with 7 wins and 7 defeats. Similar to Delhi Capitals, their form has dipped and they have lost three consecutive matches and don’t come into this match with huge confidence. It’s a miss match on paper with Sunrisers having won their last three matches. Virat Kohli and AB deVilliers will have to use their experience to drive moral up in the squad and ensure they can get back to the form they started the Indian Premier League with this year so they can put in a big performance to qualify, and give themselves a shot at the title.

Looking at the top players for the favourites Mumbai Indians, then look no further than Quinton de Kock who has been superb with the bat this tournament. De Kock has been supported by the experience of Rohit Sharma, but talented Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard have also played their part in this year’s campaign. When it comes to the bowling then Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have both played their part in performing at a high level to give Mumbai Indians top spot after the regular matches and now looking to retain the title and take a place in the final. With the experience of previously winning the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will take all the beating. Although the odds are tight at GTBets where the Mumbai Indians remain as favorites to win the IPL.

Delhi Capitals have had some super stand out players this tournament so far and will be looking to them in the knock out eliminators to aim to get to the final and be the shock winners of the tournament. Marcus Stoinis has been playing well with the bat for Delhi and in the bowling Ravichandran Ashwin has been on fine form and will be key to stopping teams put up a big score.

The team which come into the knock out eliminators are the Sunrisers Hyderabad. At 11/2 (6.5) + 550, they are the value team to win this year’s tournament as they have won three matches on the bounce and momentum is very much with them. As well as super talented David Warner who will relish the pressure, Wriddhiman Saha has also been a huge support with the bat and scored 58 not out against Mumbai Indians in their last match with them. It wouldn’t a surprise if they were to face Mumbai Indians in the final in what would a superb shoot out and a fitting way to finish the Indian Premier League this year in the United Arab Emirates. It’s been an unprecedented year for Cricket and hopefully the Indian Premier League final can deliver a thrilling climax to what has been a great tournament so far.