INDIE ICONS BELLE AND SEBASTIAN CELEBRATE 30 YEARS OF MASTERPIECE ALBUM IF YOU’RE FEELING SINISTER AT THE PIECE HALL

Belle and Sebastian are the latest headline artists announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2026 – as the band marks the 30th anniversary of critically acclaimed album If You’re Feeling Sinister.

The Scottish indie greats will play The Piece Hall’s iconic open-air courtyard on Sunday, June 21, with one of the UK’s most treasured pop groups Saint Etienne opening the show.

The headline performance will see Belle and Sebastian’s sophomore album played in full, including favourites such as including Get Me Away from Here, I’m Dying, and The Fox in the Snow alongside hits from their three-decade career.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 24 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

First released in 1996, swiftly following Belle and Sebastian’s debut album Tigermilk, If You’re Feeling Sinister – hailed by The Guardian as ‘subtly poetic, wickedly funny and gorgeously melodic” – has long attained mythic status and is a regular feature of ‘greatest of all time’ lists.

In 2023, Belle and Sebastian released Late Developers, the second of two back-to-back albums following 2022’s A Bit of Previous. It is a full-hearted embrace of the band’s brightest tendencies that is not only fresh and immediate, but possessing that B&S je ne sais quoi. “Like If You’re Feeling Sinister, this is a near-simultaneous follow-up that’s somehow even better than its acclaimed predecessor,” wrote Pitchfork.

Opening the show, Saint Etienne. Formed in 1990 in Croydon by Bob Stanley and Pete Wiggs, their debut single, a cover of Neil Young’s Only Love Can Break Your Heart, quickly became a club anthem. Stanley and Wiggs were soon joined by lead singer Sarah Cracknell who made her debut on the group’s 1991 single Nothing Can Stop Us and the same year’s Mercury Music Prize-nominated debut LP Fox Base Alpha.

The group’s 13th album International, released last month, was rapturously received and saw them back in the UK Top 10.

Belle and Sebastian join Billy Ocean, Embrace, Ethel Cain, The K’s, Opeth and David Gray among the first headliners to be announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2026.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “We’re incredibly lucky to be bringing this very special show – which is touring the world next year – to our stunning open-air courtyard.

“Hearing this iconic Belle and Sebastian album in full in such beautiful surroundings is going to be a real treat, and with Saint Etienne opening the show too, it’s set to be a night of pure quality from start to end.”

The announcements come hot-on-the-heels of another record-breaking year at The Piece Hall. This summer’s run of 36 headline shows saw 185,000 tickets sold – a new box office record for the historic West Yorkshire venue. Plans are well underway for another 30-plus shows next year.

For more information about The Piece Hall please visit thepiecehall.co.uk

FOLLOW BELLE AND SEBASTIAN

WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | X

FOLLOW SAINT ETIENNE

WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK