From Messiah to musicals, The Glasshouse brings the sound of Christmas to the North East

This Christmas, The Glasshouse International Centre for Music will once again come alive with sparkle, song and seasonal cheer, welcoming audiences for a programme packed with festive favourites, star performances and heartwarming traditions.

All ages and tastes are catered for, with performances spanning classical, jazz, folk, pop, musicals and more. Family classics such as The Snowman and Home Alone in Concert return to high demand, local favourites will light up the stage with seasonal spirit, and this winter, Royal Northern Sinfonia will bring the festive beauty of their music right to people’s doorsteps – meaning even more audiences can experience the magic of music at Christmas.

Brass and Chorus of Royal Northern Sinfonia present their Winter Tour, with performances in Newcastle on Wednesday 26 November, Hexham on Friday 28 November, and Heaton on Saturday 29 November. Brass and percussion players of Royal Northern Sinfonia will join forces with the Chorus and their director, Tim Burke, for a musical sleigh ride through five centuries of festive music. The programme will journey from Gaudete to The Christmas Song, weaving through carols and classical favourites like Troika and The Nutcracker.

Between 27 November and 4 December, it’s the orchestra’s turn to take centre stage. In Alnwick, Musselburgh, Sunderland, Berwick, Newcastle and Carlisle, Royal Northern Sinfonia will bring the Baroque world to life with graceful violin lines from Leclair and Corelli, rich festive textures in Torelli and Locatelli’s Christmas Concertos, and the playful precision of Telemann and Handel. Purcell’s music from The Fairy Queen runs through the programme like a thread, while Rameau sweeps from courtly dances to full-blown storms.

At Kendal, Cullercoats, Redcar, Bishop Auckland, Hartlepool and Hexham, audiences will soak up beauty and a little Baroque swagger. These performances will travel from Dowland’s Lachrimae Antiquae to Lully’s March for the Turkish Ceremony, with stirring moments from Handel, vivid colour from Vivaldi, and the intimate textures of Marais.

Music fans can get into the festive spirit with The Wandering Hearts, starting the countdown to Christmas with It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. On Saturday 29 November, the acclaimed folk-Americana group brings warmth, harmony and holiday cheer to the hall.

On Wednesday 3 December, the stars of The Rat Pack – Swingin’ at the Sands will bring a cracking party to Gateshead following a sold-out show at the West Ends’ Adelphi Theatre last December. The show prides itself on authenticity, camaraderie and the ability to give everyone a swingin’ time. Audiences can enjoy the most-loved staples, including New York, New York and My Way, as well as sing-alongs to classics such as Winter Wonderland and White Christmas.

The charismatic Rob Brydon is taking his celebrated Christmas show around the country after a sell-out West End performance last year. On Thursday 4 December, Rob, accompanied by a fabulous eight-piece band, will usher in the festive season in his own inimitable style with songs, stories and even an impression or two.

Home Alone returns on 6 and 7 December with Royal Northern Sinfonia playing the music to this festive classic on the big screen. The Glasshouse choir, Voices of the River’s Edge, completes the wonder by singing the main theme Somewhere in My Memory. Heartwarming family fun.

On Monday 8 December, The Albion Christmas Band, Simon Nicol (Fairport Convention), Kellie While (Albion Band), Simon Care (Edward II), Blair Dunlop (Albion Band) and Ashley Hutchings MBE, share a journey through Britain’s Christmas customs, with carols, spoken word and highlights from 25 years of sell-out shows and albums. This ‘best of Albion Xmas’ set is part of a tour The Telegraph has listed among its ‘top ten unmissable Christmas shows.’

On Tuesday 9 December, Caribou brings his signature blend of electronic grooves, creating a night of immersive sound and atmosphere. Joined by his four-piece band, fans of electronica can enjoy driving percussion and genre-defying style, with dancefloor favourites like Can’t Do Without You and Odessa illuminating the set.

Christmas Gaiety – A Queer Holiday Extravaganza on Wednesday 10 December unites Royal Northern Sinfonia, conductor Edwin Outwater and Drag superstar Peaches Christ (jetting in from San Fran) for the ultimate party. They’re joined by baritone of dreams, Le Gateau Chocolat, West End icon Kerry Ellis, opera singer Rebecca Bottone, local legend and Drag Idol winner, Gladys Duffy, and Drag Race UK winner Ginger Johnson to perform festive favourites.

On Friday 12 December, the genuine and passionate Smoove & Turrell will bring their North Eastern Northern Soul with The Singles Tour. They’ll be performing tracks from their extensive back catalogue spanning eight albums.

On Sunday 14 December, Kristian Bezuidenhout joins Royal Northern Sinfonia and the Chorus of Royal Northern Sinfonia for a performance of Handel’s Messiah. From anger to elation, sorrow to joy, the piece is rich with dramatic and powerful melodies, brought to life by orchestra, chorus, and vocal soloists. A beautiful way to celebrate the festive season.

On Saturday 13 December, pianist Paul Edis returns with A Jazzy Christmas – another much-loved annual tradition. Joined by the velvet-voiced Jo Harrop and standout names from the UK jazz scene, the show brings a touch of swing to the festive season. Great for those who like their Christmas gatherings groovy.

Folk favourite Kate Rusby returns with her Christmas tour, blending traditional carols and festive originals in a show full of wit and Yorkshire charm. On Saturday 13 December, Christmas Is Merry brings the famous ‘brass boys’ and twinkling lights for a heartwarming celebration and singalong that’s become a cherished holiday tradition in the North East.

Martin Stephenson presents Frank & Jim – North East Legends on Sunday 14 December. Entertainer Martin Stephenson has long wanted to pay tribute to two veteran heroes of the North East, Franky Gibbon and Jim Hornsby. Finally, he’s bringing them to The Glasshouse, which will provide a brilliant setting for a night’s entertainment with three legends.

On Monday 15 December, Cara Dillon, hailed as one of the finest voices in Irish folk, performs Upon A Winter’s Night – a spellbinding show that offers a moment of calm amid the festive rush. Blending ancient carols, modern songs and Celtic rhythms, she and her exceptional band explore the mystery and quiet beauty of Christmas.

Due to popular demand, Matt Baker returns to present Christmas at The Glasshouse on Wednesday 17 December. Royal Northern Sinfonia and Chorus of Royal Northern Sinfonia will fill the hall with festive cheer, led by conductor Ellie Slorach. There’ll be a pick-and-mix of seasonal favourites, from Hark! The Herald Angels Sing to Sleigh Ride.

On Thursday 18 December, Sinfonia of London and conductor John Wilson bring their showstopping elegance from London to Gateshead with A Christmas Songbook. Featuring star vocalist Matt Ford and a programme of festive favourites, this is Christmas with a touch of Hollywood sparkle – lush orchestrations and timeless tunes.

Also on 18 December, Saxophonist Jess Gillam returns with her dynamic ensemble for a colourful Christmas concert. The show features brilliant arrangements, unexpected twists and a mix of classical and contemporary sounds, all delivered with Jess’s trademark flair.

On Friday 19 December, Royal Northern Sinfonia and conductor Stephen Bell take to the stage for a night of glitz and glamour. Christmas at the Musicals features special guests from the West End performing hits from beloved shows and seasonal classics. It’s sequins, showstoppers and sparkle with a full symphonic sound.

Back for another year, singer-songwriter Jez Lowe shares Winter Wanderings – a festive gig rooted in the song traditions of the North East. On Sunday 21 December, Jez brings his toe-tapping folk quartet The Bad Pennies for a night of good-humoured seasonal music and storytelling. As the artist who’s performed at The Glasshouse more than anyone else, he’s made this show a local highlight.

From Monday 22 to Wednesday 24 December, Royal Northern Sinfonia and conductor Ellie Slorach present The Snowman in Concert. Starting with We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, the screening of The Snowman features a live orchestral soundtrack and a young North East singer performing Walking in the Air. The relaxed performance on 22 December at 2pm includes a British Sign Language interpreter.

Royal Northern Sinfonia and conductor Timothy Redmond will bring Bond to Gateshead on Monday 30 December. At 007 in Concert, glamorous West End stars Louise Dearman and Oliver Tompsett will perform iconic anthems from six decades of Bond films, including Skyfall, Goldfinger, and The World is Not Enough.

Audiences can welcome the New Year in style as Royal Northern Sinfonia delivers with its much-loved Viennese New Year’s Day concert, conducted by Naomi Woo. On Wednesday 1 January, enjoy an afternoon of joyful waltzes and lively polkas with soprano Rebecca Bottone. It’sa sparkling musical tradition to start 2025.

Wendy Smith, Creative Director at The Glasshouse, said,

“This Christmas, The Glasshouse opens its doors to a season of festive favourites. With classical, jazz, folk, pop and musicals in the mix, the programme shimmers with highlights – from the warmth of Kate Rusby and magical screenings of Home Alone in Concert to local seasonal showcases and celebrations with our own Royal Northern Sinfonia. Whether it’s a family tradition or a night out with friends, we can’t wait to share the joy of the season with you.”

Tickets are on sale now via https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/