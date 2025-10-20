POP GREATS BILLY OCEAN AND MARTI PELLOW ANNOUNCE SHOW AT THE PIECE HALL

Global music icon Billy Ocean will be joined by very special guest Marti Pellow when he headlines TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2026

Billy – the chart-topping legend behind such classic hits as Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run), Suddenly and Red Light Spells Danger – will play The Piece Hall’s iconic open-air courtyard on Friday July 10.

Opening the show will be very special guest and former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 17 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “What a joy to be welcoming Billy Ocean to our beautiful venue.

“Hearing the original king of soulful pop, who’s famed for his live performances, in our historic courtyard with his beautiful voice, will be an unforgettable experience. And as if one star isn’t enough, Billy is joined by very special guest Marti Pellow – making this a full night of iconic songs and pure talent. I just can’t wait.”

Born in Trinidad and raised in London’s East End, Billy Ocean is one of the UK’s most enduring and successful artists. He has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, received GRAMMY and Ivor Novello Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, a MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award and an MBE for services to music.

Billy’s breakthrough came with Love Really Hurts Without You in 1976, followed by a string of global hits including Red Light Spells Danger, When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going, Loverboy, Suddenly, Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car, and the GRAMMY Award-winning Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) attracting millions of streams worldwide.

With more than 15 million albums sold, multiple Number One singles, and iconic hits like Sweet Little Mystery, Goodnight Girl, Love Is All Around, and Angel Eyes, Marti Pellow is one of the UK’s most loved and versatile vocalists.

Alongside a successful solo career – spanning pop, jazz, and soul – he’s also earned acclaim on the musical theatre stage, starring in Chicago (West End and Broadway), Evita, Jekyll & Hyde, Blood Brothers, and Chess.

Billy Ocean joins Embrace, Ethel Cain, The K’s, Opeth and David Gray among the first headliners to be announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2026.

The announcements come hot-on-the-heels of another record-breaking year at The Piece Hall. This summer’s run of 36 headline shows saw 185,000 tickets sold – a new box office record for the historic West Yorkshire venue. Plans are well underway for another 30-plus shows next year.

For more information about The Piece Hall please visit thepiecehall.co.uk

