INEOS Automotive begins production of Grenadier Quartermaster double cab pick-up

First series production Quartermasters have started rolling off INEOS Automotive’s production line

Unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, the double cab pick-up becomes the second model from INEOS Automotive, combining the qualities of the Grenadier Station Wagon with greater load-lugging versatility

First customer deliveries to begin in Europe in December

The Quartermaster offers world class off-road capability, with 264mm of ground clearance, an 800mm wading depth and approach, breakover and departure angles that are best in class for any pick-up

London, 27 November 2023 – The first series production Grenadier Quartermaster double cab pick-ups have started rolling off INEOS Automotive’s production line in Hambach, France. Customer deliveries in Europe are due to start in December 2023, with shipments to Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East following soon after. North American sales of the Quartermaster are scheduled to begin in early 2024.

Aptly named after the senior military officer responsible for the supply and distribution of provisions, the five-seat double cab Quartermaster was developed in tandem with the Grenadier Station Wagon and built on the same production line at Hambach, France. Unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, the Quartermaster is engineered to deliver the same uncompromising off-road capability and dependability as the Station Wagon but with greater load-carrying versatility.

The Quartermaster shares the Station Wagon’s full box-section ladder frame chassis, heavy-duty solid beam axles, two-speed transfer case, and up to three locking differentials. Power comes from a choice of BMW 3.0-litre turbo-charged inline six-cylinder petrol or diesel engines, driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF.

The largest model in the Grenadier line-up, Quartermaster rides on an extended 3227mm wheelbase – 305mm longer than the Station Wagon. This extended chassis creates a large and highly versatile loadbay, with a payload of up to 760kg and the capability to carry a standard 1200mm x 800mm Euro pallet with ease.

A chassis cab model, using the same frame as the Quartermaster pick-up will enter production in 2024, and will be specifically aimed at conversion specialists and commercial body builders.

INEOS Automotive acquired the manufacturing facility at Hambach from Mercedes-Benz in January 2021 and support for the production of the Grenadier line included a new semi-automated paintshop, a new fully automated bodyshop, and a new quality centre.

“The start of production for our second model line is another extremely exciting and important milestone for INEOS Automotive.” says Lynn Calder, CEO, INEOS Automotive. “As part of the final sign-off process I drove a late prototype in both Spain and the African bush and it’s unbeatable off-road, combining the rugged capability and refined performance of the Station Wagon with the enormous load bay that can carry a huge amount of kit and cargo. It’s a great addition to our model line-up.”

To find out more about Grenadier prices, technical specifications and options, visit www.ineosgrenadier.com.