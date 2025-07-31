INEOS Automotive expands UK retail and service network

INEOS introduces new sales and service partners to its UK retail network

New sites support growth in high-demand areas

Mobile service providers to deliver additional aftersales coverage in key locations

Further new sites to be announced in the coming months

London, 28 July 2025 – INEOS Automotive is introducing new retail and servicing locations as part of its UK network restructuring strategy. Following a shift to the franchise model and an assessment of how it can best support new and existing customers, INEOS is actively recruiting additional partners and expanding the remit of existing ones in key growth areas.

INEOS is also in discussions with mobile service providers to deliver additional aftersales support to customers in regions temporarily affected by the recent restructuring of the sales and servicing network. This will ensure that the needs of all customers are met while new partners are introduced in strategic locations across the UK.

Keith Gotts, a long-standing 4X4 specialist based in Alton, Hampshire, is the newest addition to the aftersales network, providing servicing support in a high-demand region. In the North West, current INEOS retailer Halliwell Jones, located in Chester, is expanding its operations with the addition of a new service point in Wilmslow.

Lloyd Motor Group, meanwhile, is expanding its partnership with INEOS to become its official retailer for Newcastle and the wider North East. In addition to providing test drives, maintenance support, and an extensive range of new and pre-owned Grenadier 4X4s at its existing Lloyd Select showroom in Newcastle, the retailer is investing further in the region with two new developments in Carlisle.

The first site is ideally placed to serve the rural and farming communities, situated near an agricultural auction site. Both this location and a second new retail hub for Carlisle will operate under the 4X4 focused Lloyd AllRoad brand, providing customers in the region with the expert advice and ongoing support they need.

Tom Johnson, Regional Director, UK & Ireland at INEOS Automotive, said: “While the network evolves and we continue to introduce new partners over the coming months, we will support both new and existing customers by extending the remits of our existing sites and adding mobile service support where required. It’s great to see our core partners expanding their operations so we can continue to foster and develop our growing customer community.”

The pivot from agency model to a dealer network has enabled INEOS to further optimise the customer experience by expediting deliveries and providing a greater range of flexible finance offers, as well as simplifying the trade-in process and access to approved used Grenadiers.